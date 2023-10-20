Will Smith Calls His Marriage to Jada a ‘Sloppy Experiment In Unconditional Love,’ as Actress Teases Joint Book About Their Marriage

The public may be in an uproar about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s longstanding union due to Pinkett Smith’s recent revelations, but the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is letting it be known that he has no plans ever to leave his wife’s side.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Smith surprised his wife of 25 years and joined her at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Maryland. The city is just one of many that Pinkett Smith has toured to promote her new memoir “Worthy,” which has sparked controversy all throughout social media.

While publicly speaking in the “Set It Off” star’s hometown, Smith decided to touch on recent revelations made by his wife about their relationship. Over the past weeks, it was revealed that the Smiths are still legally married but have been separated since 2016.

Pinkett Smith also claimed recently that her dear friend the late rapper Tupac Shakur proposed to her while he was in jail. Additionally, the “Girls Trip” actress even described him as her platonic “soulmate.”

Will Smith describes his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith as a ‘sloppy experiment of unconditional love’ after reuniting with her in Baltimore. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Since the recent bombshells, many online users have urged Smith to divorce his wife once and for all. However, he has made it crystal clear that “divorce is not an option.”

While talking to the live audience, Smith described their union as “brutiful,” according to the Baltimore Sun. “It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” the Oscar winner said.

He then suggested, “Our union is a sloppy experiment in unconditional love. … Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

A clip of Smith’s lecture was shared on The Shade Room, where an array of harsh opinions unsurprisingly found its way into the comment section.

One person wrote, “Never seen someone so comfortable with disrespect,” while another IG user penned, “To all youngins coming up don’t be a Will Smith.”



However, a few messages stood in solidarity with Smith’s statement. One read, “They vowed to love each other unconditionally. This is what it looks like.”

Though “Worthy” has already caused quite a commotion online, it doesn’t seem like Pinkett Smith is finished telling her story. During an exclusive interview with “Extra,” she revealed that a collab book with her husband might be in the works.

“I know Will and I are talking about writing a book together,” the 52-year-old said.

Although nothing has been set in stone, Pinkett Smith noted that their desired project is titled “Don’t Try This at Home.”