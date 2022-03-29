‘What Every Woman Wants a Used Engagement Ring’: Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Fiancé Set to Auction the 5-Carat Diamond Ring She Returned to Him

When singer Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga broke up in 2017, the Oscar winner gave her ex-fiancé his ring back. Now, the former Harvard graduate, reality star and WWE wrestler has decided to cash in the token of their love, hoping to score at least five figures in an auction.

According to TMZ, Otunga is selling a 5-carat size 7 diamond ring for 2008 for his then love at the exorbitant price of $45,000, marked down from a retail value of $80,000. He had the cushion-cut engagement ring designed by Neil Lane.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 08: Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson (L) and pro wrestler David Otunga attend The 40th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards)

The custom piece is now going to be sold on the IDoNowIDont.com website and will donate a portion of the proceeds to a father’s rights organization. The new owner will receive the certificate of authenticity from Lane’s company, a GIA certification, and other official documents to prove the ring is the real deal.

The co-founder of the auction house, Mara Opperman, confirmed the sale to ET.

“IDoNowIDont.com is selling Jennifer Hudson’s former engagement ring,” Opperman said. “Neil Lane was commissioned to design this one-of-a-kind bauble specifically for Hudson. The round brilliant beauty weighs almost 5 carats and is currently listed at $45,000.”

Fans were able to see the ring once in 2009 when the American Idol contestant was presented her first Grammy award by Whitney Houston for “Best R&B album” during the 54th annual ceremony.

The ring’s auction received mixed reviews online from fans.

One person commented, “Yep, just what every woman wants a used engagement ring that led to a breakup.”

Another gave props to JHud for returning the ring, contrasting her to JLo who kept her ring after breaking up with baseball legend A-Rod.

“Jennifer Hudson obviously has more class than Jennifer Lopez. Hudson understands an engagement ring is a promise to marry and returned the ring to David Otunga, unlike Lopez who kept the ring from Alex Rodriguez.”

Jennifer Hudson obviously has more class than Jennifer Lopez. Hudson understands an engagement ring is a promise to marry and returned the ring to David Otunga, unlike Lopez who kept the ring from Alex Rodriguez. — Sherry (@Sherry00262830) March 24, 2022

The couple was together for 10 years before calling it quits but share one son. The two have very publicly warred about issues of parenting and custody, including the 40-year-old singer got an order of protection against the Harvard Law graduate.

One of the issues eventually settled in their custody agreement for their child is that neither of the two can have overnight romantic guests while the son is in their presence.