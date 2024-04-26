‘Here Yall Bald Headed Mofos Go’: Kenya Moore Shuts Down Troll’s Attempt to Compare Her and Beyoncé’s Hair Care Lines

Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has responded to a fan who claimed she was “shaking in her boots” after mega superstar Beyoncé went viral for her wash day video.

The former Miss USA praised Bey for flaunting her luscious locks and stepping into a space Moore has been successful in for at least seven years. Instead of seeing it as competition, she used the comparison as a chance to promote her own brand as well.

Kenya Moore shuts down critics who attempt to start hair beef between her and her music idol Beyonce. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Imagesl; @beyonce/Instagram)

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” chart-topper surprised the world by sharing a rare video of her wash day routine while promoting her new Cécred hair care products. The clip guided fans (and potential customers) through her process, showcasing the effectiveness of her new hair care system in maintaining her strong and long hair.

In the comment section, one person wrote, “Kenya Moore is shaking in her boots.”

Once she got wind of the comment, the “RHOA” star swiftly replied with an epic clapback, “NOPE, I was the first celebrity to do it because of my passion for hair, and I’m proud of Beyonce. There is room for us all.”

Moore’s comments are partly true. She launched in 2017 and has continuously sold her products without interruption. In 2017, actress Gabrielle Union also launched the hair care line Flawless but shut it down before relaunching in 2020.

Over the years, many Black celebrities and influencers have started their own hair care lines.

Tracee Ellis Ross, the bouncy curled hair actress from “black-ish,” launched her Pattern haircare line in 2019. TPH by Taraji by Taraji P. Henson was launched in 1,861 Target stores in 2020. Issa Rae is said to have joined Sienna Naturals founder Hannah Diop as a co-owner of the brand in 2020 to bring the product to the masses. And Tia Mowry’s 4U by Tia brand for curly hair hit the market in 2023, the same year, La La Anthony released her Inala hair care line.

Moore’s products differ than many other celebrity products, including Cécred due to price point and distribution. With that in mind, she welcomed Beyoncé to the marketplace and blasted those who tried to stir up drama.

On Monday, April 23, she took to her Instagram and posted a video compilation to promote her line while also giving a nod to the Creole beauty.

“As founder and CEO of @kenyamoorehair, a #blackowned small business (for now) who has grown a company from the ground up to now being sold in @cvspharmacy and @sallybeauty and growing, I am so proud of @beyonce and all of the female entrepreneurs in the hair care space,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

She added, “Please ditch the crabs in a barrel mentality and let’s support each other. There is room for us all.”

A fan page for Kenya Moore on the X platform called @GossipInformer, one post read, “Support black women owned businesses. Love that these brands show how you can achieve naturally beautiful hair.” The tweet also posted pictures of both Moore and Beyoncé side by side with their natural curls falling past their shoulders.

The owner of the page then followed up, reposting various comments comparing the two women and shredding the trolls.

“I said it first. Here yall bald headed mofos go trying to pit more black women against each other. So sickening. There is room for all to be successful,” the page said. “Now go get a job and some edge control.”’

Moore is fully immersed in the hair world. In addition to the hair line, she also has a brick-and-mortar Luxury Salon and Head Spa in Atlanta. The spa exclusively uses her products.

None of the other celebrities can say they have one, again places Moore in a lane all her own.