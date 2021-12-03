‘He Always Apologize When He Offend YT Women’: 50 Cent’s Apology for Trolling Madonna Backfires as Fans Call Him Out for Steadily Offending Black Women

50 Cent is walking back his trolling comments aimed at Madonna’s recent attempt at being provocative on social media.

The pop icon found herself being trolled by 50 when she posted multiple photos of herself in fishnet stockings and lingerie that proudly showcased her figure. 50 found a shot of the “Like a Virgin” singer’s backside taken while she posed on the floor. When re-sharing one of the images, which has since been deleted, the rapper wrote in part, “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63…if she don’t get her old a-s up. LMFAO.”

Madonna calls out 50 Cent for being a “ jealous” and “fake friend” for attempting to humiliate her for posting sexy photos showing off her curves. @madonna/Instagram, @50cent/Instagram

50, real name Curtis Jackson, was clearly amused, but the comments did not little to tickle the singer, who hit back on Dec. 2 with a post of her own. In her Instagram Story the singer shared a photo of herself and 50 while all smiles from nearly two decades ago along with the following message:

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess you new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artists an an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bd there are no sour grapes emogees [sic] @50cent.”

She also posted a video — using a filter that made her appear like a green elfin avatar — stating that despite those who try to humiliate her, she embraces her uniqueness. Seeing as how he struck her nerve, the “Power” series co-creator and executive producer posted, and deleted, a screenshot of the photo with an apology.

He wrote, “I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings she went an dug up a old MTV TRL photo from 03. Ok I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings.”

He continued, “I don’t benefit from this in anyway I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before. I hope you accept my apology.”

Social spectators of the incident have already decided there was no sincerity in the apology and that 50 was doing one of the things he does best — poking fun at the expense of others.

“[laughing emoji] 50 sarcastic apology,” commented one person. Another wrote, “He ‘never means to hurt anyone’s feelings’ HE JUST ALWAYS DOES [laughing emoji].”

In the past 50 has commented on the “Material Girl” artist’s appearance. In 2019 photos surfaced of Madonna appearing to show off her enhanced curves. True to his trolling form, 50 posted a photo of the singer along with calling her out for getting her “ass done.”

But she is far from the only person who has landed on the rapper’s trolling radar. He even poked fun at “Power” co-star Naturi Naughton for appearing to be “bald” when rocking a pulled back ponytail. Like Madonna, the former singer hit back at 50.

There were fans who felt that he should keep that same energy her gave to Madonna to Black women he’s trolled in the past such as Naughton, Teairra Mari and most recently Lil Kim.

“He Always Apologize When He Offend YT Women.”

“Wish He Kept This Energy With Black Women.”

“Soooo you apologize to Madonna?”

