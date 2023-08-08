‘Feel Like a Proud Auntie’: Solange Knowles Says She’s ‘Forever In Awe’ After Watching Her Sister Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Perform During D.C. Renaissance Concert

Solange Knowles wears many hats as an actress, dancer, and Grammy-winning artist, but she recently requested that fans only acknowledge her as one thing.

Solange Knowles gushes over her niece Blue Ivy Carter’s dance moves. (Photo: @solangeknowles/Instagram)

The “Cranes in the Sky” songstress attended her sister Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Washington, D.C. at the FedEx Field on Sunday, Aug. 6.

While there, Solange seemed rather impressed by the performances of Yoncé and her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The “Bring It On: All or Nothing” star posted two now-expired videos on her Instagram Story, including one that showed Bey wearing a stunning glitter shirt and shorts as she sang her version of “Before I Let Go.”

“That’s myyyy sister yallll forever in awe,” Solange wrote over the recording.

The second clip features Blue dancing in a blue glitter top and cargo pants to her mother’s 2019 single “BLACK PARADE.” “Address me as blue’s auntie only,” Solange continued.

Her five-second clip was soon obtained by The Neighborhood Talk and shared on their Instagram page. Several social media users couldn’t help but gush over how proud Solange appeared to be as she witnessed her niece’s performance.

“Oh Solange don’t play about supporting her sister and niece. Love to see it.”

“Blue and Bey are everything.”

“ditto Solange. i too feel like a proud auntie after seeing Blue last night.”

“Hey Blue auntie We absolutely love her and your sister We love you too boo.”

There were also several commenters who noticed how much Blue’s dancing has improved since she first joined her mother onstage back in May.

One said, “Blue is getting much more confident on that stage!!! Love to see it.” Another wrote, “Blu killing it. To perform at that level in front of that size of an audience is amazing.”

“Address me as Blues auntie only”



– Solange via IG#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/wpmeP0vT46 — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) August 6, 2023

Blue Ivy has received immense praise from concertgoers and social media users for her fierce stage presence and sassy dance moves. The preteen’s fan base continues to grow every time she steps out onstage.

As for Beyoncé, the multifaceted star has broken several records since the start of her Renaissance Tour.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Amazon Music announced that the “Single Ladies” star’s collaboration with the platform broke the record for Amazon’s first-day merchandise sales from a collaborative artist.

Additionally, her world tour reportedly broke over 10 venue records internationally, which includes three at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Come Aug. 11, 12, and 14, Beyoncé will be performing at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a three-day concert, and, hopefully, Blue will be there as well.