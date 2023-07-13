‘SHE EATING HER MOTHA UPPP’: Blue Ivy Performing with Mom Beyoncé In Heels at Philly ‘Renaissance’ Concert Has Fans Shook

Beyoncé fans were impressed after her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, showed off her dance moves during a concert on her mother’s Renaissance Tour.

The singer performed in Philadelphia on July 12, and Blue Ivy joined her mom onstage as she performed “My Power.”

A viral video captured Blue Ivy dancing with her mom sporting a sparkling camouflage costume with a pair of high heels. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Blue Ivy appeared with her mom for three songs during the set.

Blue Ivy Carter (L) joins her mother, Beyoncé (R), on stage in Philadelphia on July 12, 2023. (Photo: @beyoncegarden / Twitter)

Fans were impressed by the 11-year-old’s performance as she matched the dance moves of her mother’s backup dancers and her famous mom, in high heels. Some fans even stated that Blue Ivy, who often joins her mother onstage, stole the show.

“Blue Ivy CHEWED her dance up yet again,” noted one fan.

“not blue ivy upgrading from sneakers to some block heels??? SHE COMING FOR HER MUTHAS NECK!!!!”

“BLUE’S HEELS???? OMGGGG. SHE EATING HER MOTHA UPPP,” echoed another.

Blue Ivy also reportedly performed with her mother during “Run the World (Girls)” and “Black Parade.” Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour began in May in Europe, and her performance in Philadelphia opened the tour in the U.S.

“Insecure” singer Jazmine Sullivan, who was also in attendance, posted a message in her Instagram Stories praising their performance. She even compared Mrs. Carter to the late Michael Jackson.

“Lissun I almost cried 3, 4 times at the concert. Bev is really our micheal and I’Il never

go to her concert and not only be in awe, but act like a adaledcent13 year old fan,” she wrote. “We are celebrating this women giving us 20+ years of hard work and excellence okkkkkk!! Give it to her at the concert cuz she’s giving us her all her entire career! We gotta make her feel that s—t at every city. WE LOVEYOU BEY! THANK YOU.”

Beyoncé’s next performance is on July 15 in Nashville.