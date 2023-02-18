‘It’s All Completely New to Me’: Keke Palmer Says She Gets Advice from a Group of ‘Boss Diva Moms’ About Work-Life Balance as She Embarks on Motherhood

Keke Palmer has spent years sharing her talents as an actress, writer, and singer. And now she’s gearing up for a different role: mommy to her firstborn child.

As the A-list celebrity has kept busy making a name for herself in the industry, she’s had a number of famous faces to look up to, such as her on-screen mother in the film “Akeelah and the Bee,” Angela Bassett.

Keke Palmer at her baby shower. (Pictured: @keke/Instagram.)

But who specifically does she call on as she prepares for motherhood?

In an exclusive interview with VIBE Magazine, Palmer revealed that she has been leaning on “all my boss diva moms around me” to help prepare her for life after the birth of her child.

Successfully maintaining a work-life balance can be a difficult task, and adding a baby into the mix can make that nearly impossible.

Palmer explained, “It’s completely new to me. Work-life balance is something that I’ve been figuring my way around for as long as I’ve been working. So it’s been a 20-year journey figuring out how to do that the right way.”

The 29-year-old told the outlet that she’s currently “getting all the tips I can.” Noting that she doesn’t believe there are any particular set of instructions to follow, the KeyTV Network creator is striving to do her best at figuring out the most suitable balance for herself.

“I think it’s just what’s best for you,” Palmer said, before adding, “So I’m talking to all my boss diva moms around me and getting all the tips I can and then letting God teach me the rest of the way.”

In December 2022, while making her hosting debut for “Saturday Night Live,” the “Nope” star revealed that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

During her opening monologue, Palmer decided to address a rumor, that wasn’t really a rumor, concerning her potentially being pregnant.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ and I just wanna set the record straight. I am!” Palmer announced as the sound of applause broke out once while she exposed her poking belly.

Palmer’s pregnancy announcement received praise for numerous reasons, one being that she gave hope to women who are diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

PCOS is a hormonal condition for women during their reproductive years. A few symptoms are “missed periods, irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and sometimes infertility,” according to HopkinsMedicine.org.

As a woman with PCOS seeing Keke Palmer pregnant and also having PCOS is truly amazing. The first thing you think about after your diagnosis is “Will I ever have kids?”. God always has the last say so, so I know when my time comes it will be one of my greatest testimonies. — BELL™️ (@TheeBellAire) December 4, 2022

In a lengthy caption uploaded by Palmer in 2020, she attached a photo revealing her bare skin and acne scars, writing that her severe acne prompted her to see if she had PCOS, but doctors were not taking her seriously.

“Unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem,” she wrote in her caption.

It wasn’t until Palmer did her own research and shared it with her doctors that they then accurately diagnosed her with the condition.

Nevertheless, Palmer has made it her mission to inspire others who have PCOS, or may think they have it, and help them realize they are still beautiful despite the difficult journey.