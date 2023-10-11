‘Look Like Someone Threw Flour on Them’: Rare Photo of a Makeup-Less Beyoncé with Daughter Blue Ivy and Nephew Julez Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Beyoncé’s unforgettable “Renaissance World Tour” has come to an end, and it looks like the megastar is catching up on some well-deserved family time.

A new photo of the “Dangerously in Love” songstress posing alongside her elder daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and her nephew, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., made waves online on Monday, Oct. 9.

Bey’s face is noticeably bare-faced in the image, with red lipstick covering her mouth. The singer’s blond braids could be seen being pulled into a top-knot bun.

As for Blue, the superstar in the making appeared relatively comfortable in a Rolling Stone T-shirt, jeans, and her mom’s black hoodie. The preteen’s jet-black boho braids fell past her shoulders and were styled in a middle part.

Julez, who is the son of Solange Knowles, rocked a green and yellow striped shirt while he sat between his aunt and cousin.

Beyoncé poses beside her daughter Blue Ivy and nephew Julez, but fans say something is off. (Photo: @jayoncestan1/X/Instagram)

The 18-year-old and 11-year-old didn’t show any teeth as they smirked at the camera while Yoncé pursed her lips. The rare photo was soon plastered all throughout social media, finding a way to The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page.

Many of the outlet’s commenters couldn’t believe how youthful the “Dreamgirls” actress looked in the photos, while a few also pointed out how fair their skin seemed.

“Am I tripping or why is everyone so light?”



“My eyes went straight to Bey that woman knows she looks good without trying.”

“What’s up with the lighting? They look like someone threw flour on them.”

A few other comments suggested that the Knowles family had some strong genes and claimed that each individual in the photo resembled the queen of the hierarchy, Tina Knowles.

“Tina genes so strong it’s ridiculous lol.”

“Them god damn Tina Knowles genes are strong.”

Tina Knowles is often praised for being a class act and for raising two successful daughters she often praises online. The 69-year-old’s most recent Instagram post was a throwback video that featured herself and her 28-time Grammy-winning daughter.

“Wow, this is an old Amex Commercial we all did. But it’s still What a typical day looks like sometimes for her,” she wrote.

The House of Deréon creator also shared several videos of herself enjoying the various stops of Beyoncé’s 39-city tour. Mama Tina accompanied her older daughter to many shows, including her first batch of concerts in Europe.

Come Dec. 1, fans will be given an exclusive look into Bey’s ninth concert tour through her newest film, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

