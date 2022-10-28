‘Blue Ate and Left No Crumbs, PERIOD!’: See the Beyoncé Family Photo That Has Everyone Calling Blue Ivy Solange’s Twin

The Knowles-Carter tribe posed for another rare family photo at the Wearable Art Gala last weekend. Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed up to support the charitable event that was presented by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her husband, Richard Lawson, at the Where Art Can Occur Theatre Center.

The most notable and influential Black celebrities attended the fifth-annual gala on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Santa Monica, California. Everyone dressed in fashionable attire from the 1920s to 1950s, adhering to this year’s “Step into Harlem Nights” theme.

(L to R) From the Knowles-Carter family: Tina Knowles-Lawson, Richard Lawson, Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Solange’s son, Juelz, seated in the back. (Photo: @beyonce/Instagram.)

Beyoncé shared photos from the big night on her Instagram Wednesday, Oct. 26. The first set of images focused on the singer’s dress, while the second featured her husband.

Her music protégés, Chloe x Halle, were featured in the third set of images, along with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. There’s also a photo of the 10-year-old Grammy winner posing with her parents, her grandparents and her cousin, Solange’s son, Daniel Juelz Smith Jr.

Fans in comments were absolutely stunned by the Knowles-Carter family posing in different styles of black. Bey wore a fitted gown with pink arm-length gloves with ruffles. Jay showed up looking dapper in a black velvet double-breasted jacket and trousers. Grandmother Tina rocked a bedazzled dress with feathers on her legs and wrist while standing next to her husband, Richard, in a top hat. Juelz showed out as well in a black suit and white collar shirt.

But it was hard not to zoom in on Blue Ivy, who sat front and center wearing a royal blue jacket and matching wide-legged trousers. Social media users crowned her “Blue the Boss” She accessorized her look with black vinyl gloves and matching platform boots with silver jewelry to match her purse. Here’s what others had to say.

“Now why Blue ate y’all up???”

“Blue ate and left no crumbs, PERIOD!”

“Niecey Blue Blue So Tall.”

“Blue know she look just like ha daddy.”

Blue Ivy & Beyoncé 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mmWig9kuy7 — BLUE IVY LEGION (@legionblueivy) October 27, 2022

But over on The Shade Room’s page, roomies in the comments section said Blue looks more like her Grammy Award-winning aunt Solange.

“Blue is giving Tee Tee Solange,” wrote one person. Noticing her resemblance to her 18-year-old cousin, another said, “Blue and Jules deada— twinsss damn.”

This isn’t the first time Blue has been told she looked or acted like Solange. In January 2021, her loving grandma shared a precious video of her dancing with her friends. Knowles-Lawson expressed in the caption how much Blue’s moves reminded her of Solange as an adolescent. “This is Blue I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” she wrote.

In addition to Blue and Juelz, Knowles-Lawson has two more grandchildren, twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 5. Blue and Rumi were featured in the trailer for Adidas x Ivy Park’s adult and kid-friendly collection, Ivytopia. While speaking with Oprah Daily, the 68-year-old stated that Rumi’s fashion style was more reminiscent of Solange’s.

“She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style,” said Knowles-Lawson about her younger daughter.

From what social media followers have been able to observe, Solange is very fond of her nieces and nephew. She had the pleasure of being in the room when her niece Blue was welcomed into the world on Jan. 7, 2012.

“It was beautiful!” the 36-year-old mom expressed. “I mean she’s such an angelic beautiful baby girl. I was there literally when she was born!”

Solange was 18 when she gave birth to Juelz and 25 when she became Blue’s aunt. She didn’t miss the opportunity to support her sister by being present at that time.

“I’ve heard her over the years talk about how impactful that was in her life,” she added. “And then I totally understood that it is such a surreal amazing moment and it really, really puts life into perspective.”