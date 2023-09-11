‘Teach Him Something Before the Streets Do’: Fans Urge T.I. to ‘Discipline’ His Son King After He Challenges a Homeless Man to Eat a Spicy Chip for Money

It hasn’t even been a full month since T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son, King Harris, was in the blogs following the reveal of his new set of chompers. Now, the teenager is back making headlines after a video of him offering a homeless man money to do the spicy chip challenge that went viral online.

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King, catches heat after challenging a homeless man to do the ‘one chip challenge’ for $50.00. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

On Friday, Sept. 8, the 19-year-old participated in the popular “One Chip Challenge,” which centers around folks tasting a hot chip from the brand Paqui and seeing how long they can go without consuming any water.

In Harris’ video, he can be seen offering a homeless man a spicy chip outside of a liquor store. As the recording continued, he instructed the man to eat the chip and go “five minutes” without any liquids.

“50 dollars, five minutes,” the youngster said as he handed over the snack.

The homeless man can be seen fighting the urge to drink the water, but ultimately gives in and loses the battle. Though he did not win the $50, Harris noted that he gave him $20 for his attempt.

“I done gave him a $20, man just so y’all know, we ain’t doing that one,” he said. “He lost though! He lost though, still gave ‘em the – you know what I’m sayin’. I done gave him the $20.”

Though it appeared as if Harris found the challenge amusing, many X users begged to differ, and didn’t shy away from voicing their displeasure with the “Drip” rapper’s actions.

“You’d think his parents didn’t raise him right. There’s always that one sibling that be gone off the deep end tho.”

“Let’s have a moment of honesty with @Tip. Pardon me Cliff, but your son has a problem. He needs discipline. He needs guidance. He needs to mature. And most of all, he need his a– beat. Stop recording yourself saying and doing dumb s–t. You sound pretty educated when you speak so I don’t know how that level of education and maturity didn’t trickle down to this kid. He’s gonna end up coming across a REAL n—a in the street who will DO HIM DIRTY. Bring him in the house and put him on punishment. This is corny as H–l and it’s a reflection of the household he is brought up in. He ain’t tough at all. Teach him something before the streets do.”

“Every time I see something about his ugly a– it’s either him acting like he gangsta, entitled asf begging for features, or being disrespectful.”

“Millionaire artists need to teach their children empathy. This is sad.”

One day before Harris partook in this challenge, NBC News reported that Paqui was removing the spicy chips from shelves after a mother claimed that her son’s death was caused by his doing the challenge.

As for Harris, he’s faced public scrutiny over the past few years for his out-of-control behavior despite being raised in a household with two successful parents. Many social media users accused him of trying to be something he’s not, such as a “gangster,” after video footage showed him getting into a verbal dispute with a Waffle House employee.

The musical artist also was allegedly arrested last September, however, the reason for his arrest was never made clear.

As always, Harris remained unbothered by the backlash he was receiving from the “One Chip Challenge.” He later uploaded a separate video of himself selling merch in the parking lot of his father’s establishment called The Trap Museum.

