‘Even Now, Today … That’s How It Is’: Zonnique Pullins Says She Was ‘Hurt’ She Didn’t Have More ‘Mommy-Daughter’ Time Growing Up, with Mom Tiny ‘Being with Tip All the Time’

Zonnique Pullins, daughter of Xscape vocalist Tiny Harris, recently discussed her relationship with her mom and stepfather, T.I., during a recent interview.

The young star opened up about the childhood hurt caused by her mother’s absence while touring.

(Left) Zonnique Pullins, (right) Tiny and T.I. (Photos: @zonniquejailee/Instagram, @majorgirl/Instagram)

The former OMG Girlz singer was a guest on “The Jay Hill Podcast,” and around the 46-minute mark, she talked candidly about some of her experiences that hurt her as a child.

Though most of her confession was censored, Pullins admitted that her mother and stepfather’s relationship played a massive part in her ache.

“I would say what hurt me would be like, honestly, my mom being with Tip all the time,” she said.

“I feel like even now today, like, that’s how it is. Like they’re just tied to the hip. But now I’m grown, so it’s like I can’t really give a f–k, she continued before the audio was bleeped out.

“It’s like they rather go places with each other, so anytime he gotta go, she gotta go. She gotta go, he go.”

That was the first time, per Pullins, that she discussed her previous feelings of abandonment and even noted that she never realized it until a few years ago.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pullins also expressed how having two parents who weren’t always around in her childhood — her biological father, Zonnie Pullins, had been locked up around this time — played a factor in her becoming emotionally numb.

“When I was a kid I was like ‘Oh, I wish my mom would come off on the road’ and ‘I want my dad out of prison’ and after a while, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, this is my life.’ Like, you can’t really do anything, you become numb to it,” she explained.

The “Gucci This, Gucci That” singer shared that she doesn’t fault her mother for her past actions, and instead shows her daughter, Hunter Zoelle James, the attention she wished she had gotten.

“I don’t hold that against her,” Pullins told Hill, “I would have liked to have those moments, mommy-daughter-moments, but now that I’m a mom, um, I guess I have what I would have wanted, with my daughter.”

the kid in me couldn’t wait for her♥️🪐 pic.twitter.com/j33WoEj7BR — baby spice (@Zonnique) June 11, 2022

T.I. and Tiny met and began dating in 2001 when Pullins was a preschooler. Both reality stars both have children from their prior relationships and share three children together.

T.I. has two older sons, Messiah, 23, and Domani, 21, with his ex Lashon Dixon. He also shares a daughter, Deyjah, 22, with another ex, Ms. Niko.

Together, he and Tiny share two boys, King, 18, Major, 13, and a 6-year-old daughter, Heiress.

The Harris’ documented their relationship through their reality TV show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and Harris’ own show, “Tiny and Toya,” with her best friend and Lil Wayne’s ex-wife, Toya Johnson.

The hip-hop couple continued to work through parenthood and other family issues on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” which also featured Johnson, and singers Monica and LeToya Luckett.

Neither Harris nor T.I. has publicly addressed Pullins’ vulnerable interview.