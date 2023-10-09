‘Why She Look Scared’: Toni Braxton’s Semi-Nude Birthday Photo Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Toni Braxton celebrated her 56th run around the sun on Oct. 7 with a steamy photo shoot that has some fans singing her praises, while others are concerned.

A day later on Sunday, Oct. 8, the legendary vocalist showcased her ageless beauty in a photo of herself rocking her signature short haircut.

Toni Braxton’s semi-nude photoshoot for her 56th birthday has fans concerned over her “frightened” look. (Photo: @tonibraxton/Instagram)

Braxton posed in what appeared to be a long silk black robe that dropped down her shoulder, only revealing her back and her left thigh. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer can be seen staring straight into the camera. “In my birthday suit,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans and friends of Braxton flooded the comments section of her sultry post, which has garnered nearly 175,000 likes on Instagram. The likes of Kris Jenner, Tami Roman, Omarosa and former Destiny’s Child singer Latavia Roberson, Fonzworth Bentley and Kevin Liles left comments wishing her a “happy birthday.”

“Go girl Look at God,” wrote Braxton’s mother, Evelyn. Her sisters, Trina and Towanda, respectively wrote, “Lovely!!!! Best BDAY photo EVER!!” and “Well dag-gone Toni Braxton! @tonibraxton.”

However, a few commentators zoomed in and noticed the not-so-happy look on Braxton’s face.

“I don’t know about this pic I’m sorry. I lov u sis but it’s giving nursing home vibes. I’m sorry s–t! Ms. Shirley.

“Why she look scared? Still beautiful but scared.”

“Happy Birthday but Why u lookin like a victim ..”

“what is she afraid of, she looks frightened.”

“What is birdman doing that got you so scared Tony tell us.”

Braxton has overcome a lot in her career after winning seven Grammy Awards thus far in her decades’-long career. She was the first female artist signed to LaFace Records in 1991, and the first Black woman to star as Belle on Broadway in 1998.

October 7, 1967 – Birthday of singer & actress, Toni Braxton. pic.twitter.com/G7uafRZKbe — The Outakez (@TheOutakez) October 8, 2023

In 2008, the “Breathe Again” singer was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common form of lupus, which causes inflammation of your organs and can affect your digestive system, muscles, heart, nervous system, and other parts of the body. She admitted she slipped up by not prioritizing her health, which led to her being hospitalized.

“The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack,” she continued. “I would not have survived.”

“I kept putting it off thinking, ‘Oh, I’m fine. I’ll be OK’ But my doctor was persistent and I went to get tested in the last week of September,” Braxton told People magazine. “I did a specialized test and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities. I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80 percent blocked.”

Braxton went on to reveal that she suffers from daily “flare-ups,” which can affect how she feels at times. The hospitalization followed the death of her sister, Traci Braxton, who passed away in March 2022.

