King Harris Hits Back at Critics Who Call Him ‘Ugly’ and Compare Him to a Muppet-Like Character

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ teenage son, King Harris, continues to make headlines but this time it’s for the questionable character a comedian compared him to recently.

The 19-year-old was a guest on an upcoming episode of Funny Marco’s show, “The Marco Show.”

Fans say King Harris looks ‘sad’ after he’s compared to a peculiar cartoon character. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

In a snippet of the interview shared online, the internet comedian told Harris to “Let the world know about you, for people who don’t know who you are.”

Harris replied, “What I like to tell people is if I’m the ugliest mother f—-r in this world, what that make you?”

As the “Drip” rapper nodded his head, seemingly approving his message, Marco could be seen giving Harris an intense side-eye look. The 30-year-old then turned his head and stared at an image of the cartoon character Josh Regrove from the Nickelodeon sitcom “Mr. Meaty.”

Harris is often compared to the pale character with chapped lips on different social media platforms.

Elsewhere in the clip, Harris can be heard speaking about his dislike of pickles while also boasting about his love for water and Waffle House.

The teenager’s love for the famous eatery seems ironic, considering he had a heated dispute with multiple Waffle House employees back in 2022. Harris was captured on video unleashing in an explicit profanity-laced rant, after noticing his meal had pickles on it despite his request for them to be removed.

“Got to talk to @the_next_king10 y’all the full videos about to be back up,” Marco’s caption read.

Marco’s upload was met with amused commenters who couldn’t contain their laughter or anticipation for the full interview.

“The comparison picture was wild.”

“Lmfaoooo boy sound like both his parents.”

“I need to see the full episode.”

King Harris looks like the ugly mf on Mr. Meaty smfh pic.twitter.com/E82B1qYwTA — v (@sogodly_) May 30, 2022

Nevertheless, there were also a few commenters who suggested that the photo comparing Harris to the “Mr. Meaty” character crossed a line. A few of those comments include the following:

“Marco interviews usually make me holler, but something about this video isn’t funny… it’s like i can see the sadness in this kids eyes and for the 1st time I’ve realized how insecure and bad he must feel that he’s constantly called ugly by the entire world.. Wow.”

“He have so much sadness in his eyes.This is not funny at all.Poor baby need some counseling.People can be so cruel and say hateful things about kids and young adults.”

“He’s not even ugly fr it’s just his behavior that have you looking at him differently.”

While Harris is currently receiving sympathy for being compared children’s-show character, the feedback is different from the backlash he recently faced for convincing a homeless man to attempt the spicy “One Chip Challenge.”

The dangerous challenge allegedly caused the death of Massachusetts 10th grader Harris Wolobah, who also attempted the challenge. But that has not been proven or confirmed through an autopsy.

Harris filmed himself and his group of friends betting that the homeless man couldn’t go five minutes without water after eating the flaming hot chip. If the homeless man did achieve the act, he would be given $50.

Not even three minutes in, the homeless man could be seen downing a bottle of water. Although he didn’t successfully complete the challenge, Harris mentioned that he gave him $20 for the attempt.

Ingredients included in the “One Chip Challenge” are Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Chile peppers.

