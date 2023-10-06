‘I Was Scared for Him’: Jaden Smith Looks Unrecognizable In New Pics, Fans Say He Looks ‘Like Two Different People’

Fans are doing a double take after Jaden Smith uploaded a side-by-side photo reflecting on his past “phases.”

The 25-year-old rapper penned a tweet to X on Thursday, Oct. 5, and shared two images. The first photo was a throwback image from 2019, featuring Smith shirtless as he seemingly waved to a crowd. In the image, he rocked a buzz-cut hairstyle that was dyed a bright-pink color, and sported a large pink, gold, orange and silver diamond grill.

Smith’s second photo, a more current snapshot, was of him working out with an obviously bulkier physique. His hair could be seen grown out and in its natural brown state.

Jaden Smith reflects on his weight-loss journey with side-by-side photos. (Pictured: @c.syresmith/Instagram)

“Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like [throw up emoji], D–m Can A Man Have His Phases,” he wrote.

The “Icon” rapper’s photo was obtained and re-posted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where several Instagram users praised the young adult for appearing to be in a healthier state physically and mentally.

“He looks healthier I’m glad. Didn’t know what was going on.”

“Yeah cuz I was scared for him.”

“Looking like two different people. It’s always good to see people doing okay.”

“Ain’t no way that was really him.”

“They spoke about this on Red Table Talk. He had changed his diet and went vegan I believe or vegetarian, but he was losing out on key nutrients so he got super skinny. Eventually he learned of a better diet and now he looks amazing. Kudos to Jaden.”

As previously noted, Smith has opened up about his struggle with digestive complications and how that caused his weight to fluctuate over the years. In a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk” the “Karate Kid” actor confessed to having an irregular appetite.

He also explained that he suffers from candida build-up whenever he eats too much sugar, and expressed that he had since learned how to eat properly for his condition.

In 2019, Smith’s parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, had an intervention for their son after noticing his “drained” appearance.

“We realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada said in an episode of her Emmy-winning talk show. “So he was just wasting away. He just looked drained. He was just depleted.”

It was then learned that Smith lacked nutrients and protein due to his decision to eliminate meat from his diet.

Now it appears as if the “Life in a Year” star is in a much better space health-wise, and fans love to see it.

