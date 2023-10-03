‘Keep His Wife’s Name Out Your Mouth’: Fans Warn DJ Funkmaster Flex After He Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith for Being ‘The Worst Kind of Woman’

The Jada Pinkett Smith hate train is still moving full-speed ahead as she continues to be criticized for speaking out about her late friend Tupac Shakur.

New York DJ Funkmaster Flex recently took aim at the actress regarding her reaction to the arrest of a man accused of being connected to the rapper’s death.

The years of secrecy and mystery surrounding the Death Row Records star’s passing may be nearing an end now that “Keefe D” Davis, a well-known South Side Compton Crips street gang member and alleged witness to the rapper’s fatal shooting, is in police custody. He was apprehended on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and charged with murder for his alleged role in orchestrating the killing.

Davis has publicly stated on numerous occasions that he was in the car with the gunman and two others during the Sept. 7, 1996, drive-by shooting on the Vegas strip. The “Hit Em Up” artist was wounded four times, including twice in the chest. He died days later at the age of 25.

The 60-year-old and record executive Suge Knight are believed to be the only living witnesses to the tragedy. Like many fans, Pinkett Smith hopes the recent arrest will shed light on the crime. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, she reacted to the latest case development, writing, “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac.”

Fans warn DJ Funkmaster Flex (right) after he calls out Jada Pinkett Smith (left) for being “the worst kind of woman.” (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram, @funkflex/Instagram)

The actress and prolific rapper met as teens in Baltimore and shared a friendship that carried over into adulthood. In his absence, the “Red Table Talk” host has been vocal about her never-ending love for Tupac, often times to the displeasure of those who believe he was her real true love and not her husband Will Smith.

Happy Birthday @jadapsmith!!

"Jada's my heart, you know what I mean? You will be my friend for my whole life. U can have my one heart, my liver, my lungs, my kidneys, my blood, marrow, all of that."- Tupac told Rapper @jadapsmith

Rip 2pac. pic.twitter.com/XCzwQevn55 — DIPLOMAT BUYINZA ADAM LUZINDANA (@AdamlBuyinza) October 2, 2023

As a result, she has faced years of hateful comments, pointedly stating that she constantly disrespects Smith, shows a lack of loyalty to their 25-year marriage, and more for fondly remembering Tupac. Flex agrees with the ill opinions of the 52-year-old.

“This is the worst type of woman! Always focused on an old guy! Stay focused on Will! He’s alive and here!” exclaimed Flex in an Instagram Story post after her reaction to Davis’ arrest. The HOT 97 host’s strongly worded opinion ignited a flurry of reactions.

“You might want to keep his wife’s name “Out your mouth”!” wrote one person mocking Smith’s outburst after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for clowning his wife’s shaved head.

“Will on his way to slap funk flex right now as we speak,” wrote another. A third stated, “She knew Pac since they were like 15/16. They were best friends. Wouldn’t y’all want justice if your friend was murdered?”

Smith previously admitted that he was jealous of his wife’s iron-clad bond with Tupac. He said that not connecting with rap icon because of his own ego is one of his regrets in life.

