‘She Needs to Have a Red Table Talk With Herself’: Fans Are Giving Jada Pinkett Smith the Side-Eye After She Says Her Memoir ‘Worthy’ Will Address ‘Falsehoods’ About Her Life Following Son Jaden’s Claim That She Introduced the Family to Psychedelic Drugs

Jada Pinkett Smith is reclaiming ownership over her life story after recent years of tell-all interviews led the public to believe a not-so-true narrative.

In her first memoir, “Worthy,” Pinkett Smith claims she is laying her truth bare and taking readers along for her search for self-love and self-worth. “It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through,” she told People in a June 29 exclusive.

“So many people feel because of my talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ that they know my journey. And they really don’t. There’s been so much about my journey that I haven’t really been able to share on a format like ‘RTT,’” continued the “Matrix” actress.

The Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” saw Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith open up about familial struggles, relationships, and personal tales of tribulation.

Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith also famously divulged details about their marriage and her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, spurring months of salacious headlines.

Y’all gag at this but at the same time will shame Jada for having her entanglement. https://t.co/HUEeEkEm3b — who tf is jordy? (@jordyslounge) June 25, 2023

The Smith family recently came under scrutiny again when Pinkett Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, revealed that she introduced them to psychedelics.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” claimed Jaden at the Psychedelic Science conference, held on June 23 in Denver, Colorado. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

The 24-year-old said all of his siblings, including stepbrother Trey Smith, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and the A-list actor, have used the drug.

Jaden Smith says is mother Jada Pinkett – Smith introduce the family to psychedelic drugs



so what we saying now Will Smith was tripping that night he slap fire out Chris Rock



❗️🤨pic.twitter.com/t8dj1o4kKG pic.twitter.com/EXnD8CYeAB — Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) June 29, 2023

Fans, however, have already shared their opinions on the matter. Some of the comments on social media include:

“She needs to have a Red Table talk with herself.”

“I wish we could go back to knowing nothing about them.”

In 2021, Will released his eponymous memoir. The media storm that ensued from his revelations also left fans wishing they knew less about the blockbuster star.