‘COVID Ain’t Never Going Away!’: Disgusted Fans Rip Kevin Gates for Spitting In Female Fan’s Mouth During Concert

Rapper Kevin Gates’ “Only Generals Tour” has just begun, and the recording artist has already made headlines. During the show’s first stop in Virginia, Gates invited a female fan to come on stage with him. “I can do whatever I wanna do,” he asked before the two performed a sexually explicit stunt involving a whole lot of spit for the crowd.

The lady, who some speculate may have been pregnant, coyly steps up from the audience and lustfully looks into the rapper’s eyes. He then positions her in a chair, tilts her head back while standing over her, and tells her to open her mouth before he spits into it. The audience can be heard cheering loudly in the background.

Clips of the encounter quickly began to circulate online, with fans having mixed reactions to what they just saw.

“COVID ain’t never going away!”

This how Kevin Gates started his tour last night…. ladies you gettin on stage & doing this when he come to your city? pic.twitter.com/YPZDGCUoan — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) October 7, 2023

“This is disturbing for him to think this is okay.”

“i love this, but not from him.”

While the fan on stage seemed to be in ecstasy, rubbing her chest and neck, fans on social media were disgusted, erupting with disapproval at the act.

“It made my stomach hurt. Like, we get it Kevin. You’re a freak.”

“Ain’t NO F–––G WAY HE WOULD DO SOME NASTY SHHH LIKE THAT. He had to be already hitting it still nasty.”

Some people questioned her mental stability, asking, “Why would she let him do it?”

“Idgaf if it’s Kevin Gates or the Gates to Heaven, ain’t no random n––a spitting in my mouth. Like??? he still a stranger. Just a stranger with money. Y’all b–––s too careless for me.”

“I blame the lady u sat down and agreed to this nonsense.”

“Fathers, please be their for your daughters. We are in a spiritual war!”

Pregnant fan let’s #KevinGates spit in her mouth during concert😷 pic.twitter.com/zKQ76W4Wvy — Threat (@threats2erybody) October 7, 2023

One fan claimed to have been standing next to the girl in the front row and believed the entire bit was pre-planned, while others referenced the shock on the woman’s face during the act.

“She lowkey wanted to throw up but the fact u let him do it is B E Y O N D M E.”

This is not the first time Kevin Gates has been explicit during his concerts. The Louisiana rapper, who once declared he would drink Beyoncé’s urine, simulated performing cunnilingus with his microphone last year.

He then placed his hands down the front of his pants and acted as though he was preparing to have sex, saying, “I just want to put the head of the d––k in your itty-bitty p––sy and stretch the b––h all the way out.”

Like this recent incident, the crowd cheered on his sexually charged routine.

is this what kevin gates concerts are really like pic.twitter.com/rsar5QLagp — 𝗔mani🌟 (@Emohjify) September 13, 2022





