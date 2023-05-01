‘That Damn Table’: Nick Cannon Slams ‘The Red Table Talk,’ Glad the Show Has Been Canceled, Blames the ‘Toxic’ Table for the Demise of Will and Jada’s ‘Royal’ Relationship

Last week, news broke that “Red Table Talk” was canceled by Facebook’s parent company, Meta. The beloved Facebook original was hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris.

Despite the disappointment of fans everywhere, Nick Cannon recently shared his feelings of satisfaction after witnessing the Emmy-winning series being scrapped.

Nick Cannon, Jada Pinkett Smith. (Photo: @nickcannon/Instagram, @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram/Instagram)

In a recent episode of his new radio show, “The Daily Cannon,” the 42-year-old spoke candidly about this show with his co-hosts, Mason Moussette and the mother of three of his children, Abby De La Rosa. Cannon suggested that the show’s cancellation was a “good” decision.

“If there was no Red Table Talk then he wouldn’t have slapped the s–t out of Chris Rock,” said the father of 11.

Related: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Production Company Is Already Looking for a New Home After Facebook Watch Cancels All Original Programming Including ‘Red Table Talk’ and Shows from Steve Harvey and Taraji P. Henson

The “Wild ‘N Out” creator was referring to Will Smith’s controversial Oscar slap in March 2022. From the public’s perspective, Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke about Pinket Smith’s shaved head.

A few months after the scandal, the “Set It Off” actress decided to address her husband’s actions during the season 5 premiere of “Red Table Talk.”

Cannon went on to refer to the show as a toxic table,” noting, “Too much honesty can get your a– slapped in the face. We’ve seen this.” He added, “That table is toxic.”



He then expressed his displeasure with his long-time friend and “brother” being made into a meme.

“That table was toxic,” Cannon said, “they made all them memes about my brother Will on that damn table. They didn’t need to do that.”

One notable Smith meme is the crying gif based on a “Red Table Talk” episode from July 2020 when the couple came together to discuss their separation a few years ago. The conversation also featured Pinkett Smith’s explanation of her “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina.

During the talk, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star appeared to be incredibly emotional and almost on the verge of tears. His crestfallen expression instantly became a popular meme used across social media.

While fans were sure he was going through heartache, the 54-year-old claimed in a 2020 YouTube video that his eyes get watery from drinking too much caffeine.

“I’m not sad,” Smith shared. “I think because I drink so much coffee I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water.”

He continued stating, “It was midnight. We were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning. And I was tired.”

As their conversation came to a close, Cannon noted that the Smiths were viewed as “royalty” until they decided to bring their personal problems to the table.

“Like, I don’t wanna know all this s–t about y’all,” he said before his co-hosts suggested that the Smiths share the “relatable” parts of their lives on the show.

“Some stuff I don’t – I just want to mind my black owned business,” Cannon admitted, “I don’t want to be in it. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s–t to y’all selves.”

After the clip hit @dailycannonshow on Instagram, several commenters raced to spew their personal opinions about the show being let go, stating whether they agreed or disagreed with Cannon’s hostile reaction.

“I agree able keeping some stuff to yourself! Jada and Will brought that on themselves. This world is not your judge and jury! You don’t owe the world anything!”

“Nick Cannon has a valid point”



“Why a hotep with what 25 kids and 18 baby mamas quick to criticize a talk show with three Black women who promote dialogue on issues that largely impact women? I hope Red Table finds a new home. I would think with all them kids and baby mamas he wouldn’t have time to criticize anybody.”

Cannon might be happy that “Red Table Talk” is no longer streaming on Facebook Watch, but according to Deadline, Will and Jada’s production company, Westbrook Studios, which produced the show, is reportedly already looking for a new home.