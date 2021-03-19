‘I Can’t Tell If This Is Today or the ’90s’: Fans are Baffled at Toni Braxton’s Youthful Beauty In Latest Post

Toni Braxton is feeling herself after uploading a recent fashion photo on her social media page, and fans are feeling it as well.

On Thursday afternoon, March 18, the “Gotta Move On” songstress uploaded two fierce pictures of herself wearing a daring little black number by luxury designer Jacquemus. The ensemble was a form-fitting short-sleeve sheer black mini-dress that featured a plunging neckline. The singer accessorized her look with a pair of simple black high heels, flaunting her beautiful long legs and, of course, her sandy blond short cut. “I’m feelin myself,” she expressed in the caption.

Toni Braxton. @tonibraxton / instagram

The post garnered over 80,000 likes within one hour of its posting. Fans immediately deemed the 53-year-old “THEE HOT GIRL HERSELF 🤩👑,” as written by one of her supporters. Another penned, “OKAY HOT GIRL DONT PLAY WITH YOUUUU😍😍😍😍😍.”

Meanwhile, others admired her youthful beauty, including one person who commented, “If ageing backwards was a person😮.” Another person wrote, “The fact that I can’t tell if this is today or the 90s 👏👏👏.”

“Toni, it’s unbelievable how young and beautiful you look .. 🔥🔥❤️❤️,” a third expressed. “This look like this was taken in the 90s momma 😍 @tonibraxton,” a fourth wrote. “Can I have the location to this secret fountain of youth you bathe in? 🔥🙌🏾,” another person quipped.

Last month, the “Just Be a Man About It” singer reminded fans that “age ain’t nothing but a number” when she shared a clip of herself strutting toward the camera and flaunting her toned tummy before she blew a kiss at the viewers and walked off. The singer sported a fresh sandy blond buzz cut, a green camouflage jacket, and a laced navy-blue-and-black bralette. She complemented her look with large dark shades and a bold red lip.

The singer threw many of her fans for a loop. Many thought they were seeing model Amber Rose, including one user who wrote, “I thought this was amber rose 🌹 I was like wait I’m not following amber! Lol.”

Toni initially debuted her new look last Thanksgiving. Supporters were not only happy to see her bring back the iconic ’90s short look, but they were also wowed by the light color change — a first for the star.