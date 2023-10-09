‘The Chris Rock Who ENCOURAGED Louis C.K. to Use the N-Word’: Fans Furious Over Chris Rock Directing Upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Film

Chris Rock is set to direct a new biopic about Martin Luther King Jr., and though the project is still in the early stages of development, fans are split on whether he should be associated with the film.

According to Variety, the comedian is in the final stages of cementing his involvement with the Universal Pictures life story of King. The biographical drama is based on author Jonathan Eig’s book “King: A Life” and will be executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg is also the owner of King’s life rights. Talks of the revered “E.T.” director making his own film about the civil rights icon have floated around the entertainment industry for years.

Rock has previous directing credits for his own theatrical releases, including “Top Five,” “Head of State,” and “I Think I Love My Wife.” But his résumé is not flattering enough for the gig, as far as online critics are concerned.

“The worst thing to come out of the Will Smith slap is people giving Chris Rock jobs that he shouldn’t have,” tweeted one person.

Another X user wrote, “Just in case anyone forgot (y’all know I didn’t) Chris Rock is about to direct an MLK, Jr biopic, the same Chris Rock who allowed—nay, ENCOURAGED Louis CK and Ricky Gervais to use the n-word over and over again while he sat there giggling.”

Just in case anyone forgot (y’all know I didn’t) Chris Rock is about to direct an MLK, Jr biopic, the same Chris Rock who allowed—nay, ENCOURAGED Louis CK and Ricky Gervais to use the n-word over and over again while he sat there giggling pic.twitter.com/NOlJGe98Zo — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) October 5, 2023

The “New Jack City” actor has received flack in the past for a 2011 clip of “Talking Funny,” where Rock laughed as he and white comedians Louis CK and Rickey Gervais used the N-word. Also present was Jerry Seinfeld, who said he did not see humor in the racial slur.

The two-time Oscar host also has drawn criticism from fans for using King as a punchline in his comedy. In his 1999 “Bigger & Blacker” special, Rock joked, “Martin Luther King stood for non-violence. Now, what’s Martin Luther King? A street. And I don’t give a f–k where you live in America, if you on Martin Luther King Blvd., it’s some violence going down. It ain’t the safest place to be.”

In a 1992 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the comic spoofed Arizona’s opposition to the activist being recognized with a federal holiday. “It’s not like you have to do something Black on that day. You know, you don’t have to read Ebony magazine, you don’t have to watch ‘Soul Train,’ all you have to do is not work,” he said.

But not everyone is counting out the “Everybody Hates Chris” creator’s directorial talent.

“Few knew Ben Affleck was a great director but Best Director Oscar for Argo says different. Chris Rock is an occasionally funny comedian who might turn out to be a good director. At least he’s aiming for high and I hope he succeeds,” read a comment.

“I’m going to remember how many people said Chris Rock was unfit and inexperienced to direct the MLK biopic after it comes out fye,” wrote another supporter.

Rock has maintained a low profile since the release of his Netflix special “Selective Outrage.” In it, he unleashed a rant directed at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith over the infamous Oscars slap.

