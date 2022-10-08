‘All the Red Flags Were There’: 5 Moments That Fans Say Prove Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Breakup Was Bound to Happen

Since news broke surrounding Tia Mowry filing for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict, people have found several videos of the pair that some claim prove Mowry and Hardirct weren’t as happy as they had seemed. Here are five moments that people with 20/20 hindsight now claim prove the split was inevitable.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

1. Tia Mowry’s Access Hollywood Interview

In a recent interview with “Access Hollywood” during Variety’s Power of Women Event, Mowry began to talk about how she’s received multiple compliments stating she had been glowing before she admitted placing boundaries on others was the reason behind her noticeable glowy appearance.

Mowry stated, “I was just in New York this past weekend, two people told me I was glowing.” She continued, “It’s self-love. I’m really just focusing on setting boundaries.”



While the “Sister, Sister” alum admitted this act can be difficult, she urged women to begin making boundaries as soon as possible and also noted how peaceful it can be once an individual understands their power in healthily finding solutions in any situation.

“No matter how old you are, start now. It’s really given me peace, joy, yeah. So, I would say that.”

2. Cory Hardict’s Reaction to Tia Mowry’s Interruption on ‘Black Love’

Earlier this year, Hardrict and Mowry appeared on an episode of, ‘Black Love’ where they broke down their relationship and how they managed to put in the work in order for them to maintain a healthy marriage.

As Hardrict spoke his piece, Mowry began to speak over him, to where Hardrict bitingly responded, “Let me finish.” Mowry quickly apologized for her interruption, but the small clip prompted fans to direct their attention to Hardict’s demanding tone.

“All the red flags were there”

“I know he didn’t just say ‘Let me finish’”

3. Hardict’s Lack of Enthusiasm While Recording a Tiktok Video with Mowry

Everyone knows Tia Mowry loves her a good TikTok video, however the mom of two also loves including her family in the videos with her.

In April, Mowry uploaded a video of her shooting an outfit transformation video with her hubby. While Mowry was all smiles and giggles, fans noted Hardrict’s blasé expression all throughout her video.

Cory Hardrict looked absolutely miserable in those IG reels and TikTok videos 😭 — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) October 4, 2022

4. Tia Mowry’s Series of Tweets Right Before Announcing Their Separation

Mowry announced her and Hardrict’s separation Oct. 4 via Instagram post, however just days before, the “17 Again” actress went onto Twitter where she wrote up a reminder to herself that stated she is enough and worthy of love.

Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are. ❤️ — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) October 2, 2022

Hours before posting about her and Hardrict’s separation, Mowry went to Twitter once again, this time stating she is choosing love no matter what comes her way.

I am love ❤️ I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) October 4, 2022

Many fans have seemingly connected Mowry’s tweets as hints that eventually lead up to her Instagram statement regarding her and Hardrict’s marital circumstances.

5. Both’s Instagram Posts Following Their Divorce Announcement

After shaking up the internet by news of their divorce, Mowry and Hardrict both uploaded separate posts seemingly expressing their own personal feelings regarding separation.

While Mowry’s post surrounded letting go and moving on, Hardrict’s Insta story surrounded the negative effects acting off of emotion may cost someone.

The “All American: Homecoming” actor’s post caused fans to point the finger his direction claiming he’s the root as to why Mowry filed for divorce.

Yeah Cory is the guilty party lol pic.twitter.com/eAC5wCyejd — Mekyhael Myers (@nicryen) October 4, 2022

Mowry and Hardrict have spent over 20 years together, while not all relationships last in happily ever after, many hearts were broken all around the world after news of their divorce was made public.