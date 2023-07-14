Tia Mowry and Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict Agree to Split Expenses for Their Two Kids Following Divorce, Here’s a Complete Breakdown

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can be notoriously challenging to navigate, especially when there are children involved. However, some couples manage to find common ground even after parting ways.

Recently, Tia Mowry, 45, and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, 43, made headlines as they agreed to split the expenses of their children, Cree and Cairo, following their divorce.

Tia Mowry, Cairo Hardrict, Cory Hardrict, and Cree Hardrict. (Photo: @Tiamowry/Instagram)

According to the court documents, this amicable arrangement showcases their commitment to co-parenting and prioritizing their children’s well-being. Here’s a breakdown of their marriage and divorce.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Love Story

The “Sister, Sister” star and the “All American: Homecoming” actor tied the knot in April 2008, in a beautiful ceremony filled with love and promise. Throughout their relationship, they built a strong foundation while nurturing their careers in the entertainment industry. Their marriage brought them two children who have become the center of their lives.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Split

After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict decided to part ways, with the announcement coming from Mowry in an Instagram post in October 2022. She wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple.

She continued, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Six months after their separation was announced, in April 2023, Tia and Cory finalized their divorce settlement terms, coming to an agreement about child custody and marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Court documents reveal that they agreed to share legal and physical custody of their kids. It was also revealed that Tia and Cory asked to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support, in accordance with their premarital agreement.

Mowry and Hardrict reached a mutual agreement to split the expenses of raising their children, Cree, who is now 12 years old, and Cairo, who just turned 5, ensuring that their well-being remains a top priority.

Actress Tia Mowry & her ex husband Cory Hardrict Finalize their Divorce 6 months After Announcing Breakup. Tia will not have to pay alimony/spousal support and she gets to keep the $4.3 Million home because they signed a prenup. pic.twitter.com/oEG8x8w1eu — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) June 21, 2023

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Expenses Breakdown

To provide an overview of the expenses associated with raising Cree and Cairo, it is essential to consider various factors. Here’s what their breakdown of expenses could look like:

Education: Education plays a vital role in a child’s development. Tia and Cory have committed to sharing the expenses related to school fees, books, uniforms and extracurricular activities.

Healthcare: Maintaining good health is crucial for growing children, so medical expenses, including doctor visits, vaccinations and any unforeseen medical needs, would be shared between Tia and Cory.

Childcare: As working parents, Tia and Cory would divide the expenses related to daycare or after-school programs, ensuring their children are well-cared for during their absence.

Living Expenses: To provide a stable and comfortable environment for Cree and Cairo, Tia and Cory would share these costs, allowing their children to thrive in a secure and nurturing home. The actress was granted the $4.3 million house they previously shared as a family.

Extracurricular Activities: Every child deserves the opportunity to explore their passions and hobbies. Sharing these expenses would mean Tia and Cory would collaborate in paying for extracurricular activities such as sports, music lessons or art classes.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s amicable decision to split the expenses of their children, Cree and Cairo, showcases their unwavering commitment to co-parenting and providing the best upbringing. In the best-case scenario, parents must consider all aspects of raising their children, ensuring a stable and nurturing environment for their growth and development.

The former couple’s approach to co-parenting could definitely inspire others in similar situations to prioritize the family’s best interests and set a strong foundation for Cree and Cairo’s futures.