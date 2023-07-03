‘My Films Have Grossed Over 3 Billion’: Cory Hardrict Points to His Résumé After Critic Claims He Only Had a Few Roles Before Divorce from Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict appears to be tired of all of the hearsay regarding the divorce from his ex-wife, Tia Mowry.

The former couple finalized their divorce in April, seven months after Mowry announced their separation on Instagram. In the settlement, the “Sister, Sister” alum was granted the $4.3 million family home they shared with their two kids, Cree and Cairo, and she would not have to pay spousal support.

Tia Mowry (left) and Cory Hardrict attend a basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Jan. 17, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The exact details of their separation have yet to be revealed. However, while Mowry appears to be on her journey of self-discovery, Hardrict is preparing to head back to work.

The “All-American: Homecoming” star recently announced his lead role in a new Tyler Perry movie titled, “Divorce In The Black.” According to Deadline, the film is set to follow a woman named Ava who is picking up the broken pieces of her heart after her husband Dallas, played by Hardrict, leaves their marriage.

Perry’s second film with Amazon Studios also stars Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, and more notable names, including another recent divorcee Meagan Good.

Hardrict shared the exciting news on his Instagram, along with a photo of his cast mates, In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you @tylerperry & @amazonstudios fr this Amazing opportunity sir and trusting me with this lead role… You turned Dallas loose We got one #Blessed #culture #leadingman God is Truly real.”

The actor’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including many who left remarks such as, “Won’t He turn pain into purpose. Congratulations Cory.”

Yet, others were a bit more critical, suggesting that some folks were giving him a back handed compliment.

In his defense, one person wrote, “What are y’all saying go Cory he didn’t lose nothing he has been doing good before this. I see y’all just like to create drama.”

Another user responded to the above comment writing, “h ain’t had nothing big before. He’s acknowledging it, and so can you. No that he’s no long a kept man, maybe he finds the wings he should have found during his marriage. Go Cory, it’s your time…”

Cory Hardrict responds back to a fan who questions his acting credits. (Photo: @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Hardrict decided to clap back and remind the individual of his success in the industry since he first became an actor in the 1990s. He replied, “My films have grossed over 3 billion at the box office…But it’s all love” with the praying hands emoji.

Though it may be unknown to some, the 43-year-old has been in several popular films that have attained over $100 million at the box office such as “American Sniper,” “Warm Bodies,” and “Transcendence.”

The father of two has also more notable films and series, such as “Lincoln Heights,” “NCIS,” “Brotherly Love,” “All Eyez On Me,” “The Oath,” and “The Chi.” He appeared in “All American” in 2021 before moving on to a recurring role in “All American: Homecoming.”

Though people may know him as the guy who was married to a Mowry twin, Hardrict’s definitely earned his stripes in Hollywood as a qualified actor.