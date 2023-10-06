Jeannie Mai Goes Missing Online as Fans Praise Jeezy for Stepping ‘Back Outside’ Following Divorce Announcement

Fans believe Jeannie Mai is struggling with her divorce while Jeezy is happily “back outside” after filing for divorce one day after Mai’s last Instagram post.

The two began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021 in Jeezy’s hometown of Atlanta, where they reside. Jeezy and Mai share one child, a daughter named Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was born in January of last year.

Fans noticed the talk show host hasn’t shared any new photos or videos of herself and her daughter since Wednesday, Sept. 13 — one day before Jeezy filed for divorce after only two years of marriage.

Details of the prenup have not been made public, and the estranged couple reportedly are still living together.

Fans believe Jeannie Mai has been “going through” it since her husband of two years, Jeezy, filed for divorce. (Photo: @jeanniemai/Instagram)

Yet fans continue to flood the comment section of Mai’s most recent Instagram post with remarks about their separation. It features five images of the Emmy-winning TV host dressed in a pink oversized blazer and pantsuit with a long feathered train. But in the comments were accusations about her having a “thirst for fame” and only being with Jeezy “because he’s rich.”

In Mai’s defense, one person wrote, “If she is going through this why in gods green earth do y’all think it’s ok to come on her page and ask that? It’s so disrespectful to her and her healing. Like people really need to learn to be more empathetic.”

They continued asking, “Would you want someone asking you that? Yes, her relationship was public but it never warrants her to answer any question especially one as sensitive as this. It’s just down right distasteful and disrespectful. Do better.”

As for Jeezy, he’s been busy promoting his new book, “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe,” and sharing clips of his recent interviews, such as at Diddy’s Revolt World Conference last month. “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he wrote in the caption of one post.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the “Trap Star” artist shared a photo of himself and a few celebrity friends on the golf course.

Jeezy can be seen rocking a black hat, a black undershirt and a black Prada jumpsuit. Many in his comment section joked that he resembled a “professional trap star” or a member an R&B group, including one who said, “Ok Jeezy , I see what you did there it’s definitely giving Jodeci.”

Here’s what others had to say.

“It’s giving back outside.”

“I got a feeling you let her dress you and take this picture and I don’t like it either one AT ALL.”

“The snowman back.”

“Looking like dat Trap r Die mode again.”

Of course, a few couldn’t help but bring up his estranged wife, noting how much they “liked them together” and that Mai and Jeezy should stay together.

“Jeezy I don’t know you personally you guys should forgive each other. live is very short tomorrow is not guaranteed to anyone,let’s love better or worse.”

Many also stated that they respected the “Thug Motivation 101” rapper after zooming in to notice Jeezy has still been wearing a ring on his ring finger in the photos and several others he’s recently shared on Instagram.

One said, “He respects her. He’ll wear it til the end. I respect that.”

Purported sources claim Jeannie and Jeezy were unable to look past “certain family values” and expectations, and cultural differences, as previously reported.

The Vietnamese host and her mother, Mama Mai, have a close relationship. Therefore, she had to set boundaries when the grandmother moved in after they shared the news of their pregnancy with her.

News of their breakup was shocking to many, considering Jeannie took Jeezy on a three-week back to her home country last May. However, court documents filed with the Superior Court of Fulton County suggest that the “My President Is Black” rapper began pursuing his divorce a month later in June.

