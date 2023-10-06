‘Is This Real?’: Fans Criticize Future After AI Images of Him and Russell Wilson Were ‘Needed’ to ‘Make Him Look Like an Active Co-Parent’ 

Future and Russell Wilson will probably never see eye-to-eye, but with the help of Artificial Intelligence, fans have a slight idea of what it would be like if they were healthy co-parents.

The Future-Wilson beef has been going on for years. It all started after Wilson married Future’s ex-fiancée Ciara. The “Turn on the Lights” rapper and Ciara started dating back in 2012, and the pair got engaged in 2013. They seemed to be going strong until the pair called off the engagement in 2014 after the birth of their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Trending Today:

After Ciara broke up with Future, she later met and began dating the NFL quarterback. Ciara and Wilson married in 2016, while the singer was embroiled in a defamation and libel lawsuit against her oldest child’s father.

An AI picture makes Future and Russell Wilson look like friends. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Ciara claimed that her ex was tarnishing her name by calling her a bad mother, and she refuted claims that he could not see their son, Future Zahir. The boy’s father countersued, saying that he couldn’t damage her name because her career was already on a decline.

The “Goodies” artist also told the court that she feared for Wilson’s life because Future threatened to pull up on him in one of his songs.

Both suits were dropped before the end of 2017, but the relationship hasn’t gotten any less icy. Future continues to drop bars going at the Super Bowl champion, such as on a recent verse on Quavo’s song “Turn Yo Clic Up,” where he said, “I got it out the field, f—k Russell.”

Wilson usually responds by posting footage of him bonding with Future’s son, along with the family he and the “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” singer have built. He and Ciara since have welcomed two children together and are preparing for their third.

While it looks like there’s no end in sight, one X user used AI to show fans what it would be like if Future and Wilson squashed the beef.

The first computer-generated picture shows the Denver Broncos player and the Atlanta rapper sitting in the middle of Empower Field at Mile High stadium, while Wilson has one of his sons with him.

A second picture moves from the field and shows the trio in the studio. Wilson is seen working on the soundboard with his son on his lap, while Future is sitting off to the side rocking the QB’s navy blue Broncos jersey.

The technology makes the image almost look uncanny, and fans made jokes about how crazy the picture is.

“This right here would give Future a heart attack if he saw it.”

“Even in AI, the baby looks like he’s never seen Future before.”

“They should’ve never introduced AI to black people.”

“The fact that AI was needed in order to make him look like an active co-parent.”

The fact that AI was needed in order to make him look like an active co-parent https://t.co/mu1yudQL64 — you (@MissZindzi) October 5, 2023

Future looks like a good co-parent in the pictures, but according to Ciara that is far from the truth for Future who was granted joint custody in 2016. During a Sept. 13 interview with “The Shade Room,” Ciara was asked what it was like co-parenting with the rapper.

The singer giggled and then busted out into full laughter. The interviewer began laughing, too, adding, “Okay. I feel like that says it all.”

Read the Original Story Here.