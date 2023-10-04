Kelly Rowland Explains How Nipsey Hussle’s Parenting Advice Inspired Her to Raise Her Sons With ‘Integrity’

Kelly Rowland has revealed that parenting advice from late rapper Nipsey Hussle inspires how she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, raise their sons, Noah Jon, 2, and Titan Jewell, 8.

In the “Black Joy” issue of Kindred by PARENTS magazine, the former Destiny’s Child singer told the outlet that it was important for her children to be good decision-makers with integrity. The mother of two credited the late recording artist’s parenting advice for showing her how to teach them to have integrity.

“I wanted my boys to have integrity, and I got that from Nipsey Hussle. It’s amazing to me that he would talk to his kids about making the right decision even when no one is watching. That was everything,” she said.

“Nobody knows how much, how hard you work but you do it because you love it. I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That’s really important to me — being good decision-makers.”

Kelly Rowland (C) poses on Instagram with her husband Tim Weatherspoon (back) and sons Titan (L) and Noah (R). (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

Hussle once said he lectured his daughter about integrity every morning when he dropped her off for school. Hussle also encouraged his daughter to have confidence and to think for herself.

“When I drop my daughter off every day, I drill her every day at school when I take her to school, you know. We have a little convo before she gets out of the car,” he said. “She gets sick of running the script to me, but I pound it in her head. Like, you know, ‘what is integrity?’ You know? ‘Integrity is doing the right thing even when nobody’s looking.’ All right.”

Rowland also told the outlet that she was determined to get the parenting thing right and raise confident young men.

“I just want to get this right,” she continued. “I want to really be a part of bringing some really amazing young men forth into the world. That was my only prayer. I don’t know why I’m emotional, but my only prayer was to have really great young Black men in this world who were sure of themselves and didn’t have to be told who they were. I really cared about that because the narrative is tough as it is.”

Rowland married Weatherspoon in Costa Rica in 2014 with her former Destiny’s Child besties Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in attendance.

