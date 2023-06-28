‘Get Her Mich’: Fans Applaud Michelle Williams’ Classy ‘Clap Back’ After Robyn Dixon Seemingly Disrespects Beyoncé In New Interview

Michelle Williams is not here for any slander about Beyoncé and her mentee, Chloe Bailey.

The 43-year-old Destiny’s Child singer shared a new episode of her podcast, “Checking In with Michelle Williams.” It was recorded back in April in collaboration with “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon from the “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

The episode titled, “A Reasonably Shady Check In,” was recently shared on both of their platforms.

(Left) Michelle Williams, (right) Robyn Dixon. (Photo: @michellewilliams/Instagram, @robyndixon10/Instagram)

Nearly 27 minutes into the episode, fans can hear Williams defend her longtime friend against critics who claim that Beyoncé failed to promote Bailey’s debut solo album, “In Pieces.”

“There was so much talk, about, ummm, everybody was mad, or there was rumblings about people mad at Beyoncé for not supporting Chloe’s album,” Williams said.

She explained that people would have created a problem with the multifaceted artist no matter what she had done.

“Had Beyoncé promoted it everybody would be like, ‘That’s unfair, you got her promoting.’ And then you feel like cause she didn’t do enough. She’s on her label, that’s enough promotion. That is enough support,” Williams stated.

The “Say My Name” artist was then met with questions from Dixon, who pressed Williams about Yoncé’s so-called lack of support.

“Why wouldn’t she support her?” Dixon said. “Who said she didn’t support her?” Williams quickly barked back before stating, “She’s very involved in helping people creatively.”



Soon after her statement, the Grammy winner gave 24-year-old Bailey props for her vocal skills and talent.

“Chloe can write, she makes her own beats herself. Now, did she [Beyoncé] help like kind of maybe finesse some things visually? Absolutely, but does she need to be on her Instagram? No,” Williams noted.

Before switching gears, the “Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” star emphasized that Bailey’s first tour was “sold out” and reminded the audience that sometimes artists’ projects don’t reach platinum heights, and that it’s OK.

“She’s gonna be just fine,” Williams avowed.

Her response was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where many social media users applauded Williams’ classy clapback.

“This is how you supposed to defend your friends behind their backs… take notes.”

“Get her again, Mich!”



“Michelle just catered to them and read them.”

“You betta preach now that’s how you clap back.”



“One thing about Michelle, Beyoncé, Kelly AND Salonge is that they do not play about each other they will get you together!!!”

Williams has made it clear that when it comes to those she loves, she will always defend them with every fiber in her body.

Just this past February she uploaded a three-minute video in response to “prophetess” Tiphani Montgomery after the YouTuber compared Beyoncé to a witch and condemned anyone who planned on attending her “Renaissance World Tour.”

The ninth concert tour by Yoncé began on May 10, 2023.

In her video, Williams expressed her wish for Christians to pray for entertainers as publicly as they scold them. Before her video closed, she urged everyone to build their own relationship with Christ and rebuked Montgomery’s condemnation.