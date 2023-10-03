‘They Aren’t Going to Disobey Their Paymasters’: Wallo’s Speech About Helping Those Less Fortunate Receives Cold Response In a Room Full of Millionaires 

Podcaster Wallace “Wallo” Peeples gave a speech meant to appeal to everyone who attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala, which took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, Sept. 30.

But it looked like his statement fell on deaf ears among the many millionaires and billionaires in the room.

Wallo gives an impassioned speech about “giving back” at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala. (Photo: @wallo267/Instagram)

Wallo and his cousin Nasir “Gillie da Kid” Fard host one of the most-listened-to podcasts in the U.S., “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.” The internet personalities interview athletes, musicians and actors. While Gillie gained his fame as a rapper, Wallo gained notoriety after returning home from a 20-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

He was incarcerated at age 17, but behind bars he kept his mind busy by reading and learning as much as he could. The convict-turned-motivational speaker helps people to not embark on the same path that he did.

For that reason, the podcaster was the perfect person to speak on behalf of the formerly incarcerated people who are dealing with the same systematic issues as Wallo.

While the event raised $24 million, Wallo believes the affluent guests in attendance were in position to do more. During a sitdown on stage at the event with comedian Kevin Hart, Wallo made his call to action.

He said, “In order for this world to work we gotta come together. We gotta help the people that just ain’t got it. Some people was born into some serious situations and because of they geographical location and the color of they skin, they not gon’ get the fair shot.”

Wallo challenged “everybody in this room” to “help when nobody see you helping. That’s what helping is about,” the 44-year-old said.

“Give more,” he added. “I thank y’all for being here, I’m happy to be here, Kev, but y’all see me now. Ain’t no tellin’ when y’all won’t see me. That’s some reality. And it’s more people like me that can’t be on these stages. There’s more people like me, they can’t get the best lawyers. There’s more people like me that don’t know people like the people that’s in this room,” he added.

After the event, a video of the Philadelphia native’s influential speech began circulating online. While many were left inspired, others noticed how quiet the room actually was.

“What I appreciate about Wallo is he is willing to try no matter what”

“The silence in that room is very uncomfortable. Kudos to him for standing firm.”

“The sad part about this..Wallo might as well be talking to the wall. None of those mfs in that room is gonna want to help other black people who dont have it and they aren’t going to disobey their paymasters to help out. We on our own.”

Even though the room went silent during Wallo’s speech, he was talking to the right people.

REFORM Alliance founders Jay Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin were in attendance with the likes of Robert Kraft, Clara Wu Tsai, Michael E. Novogratz, Robert F. Smith and Daniel Loeb.

Since the group’s inception in 2019, REFORM reportedly has helped pass 17 bills in 11 states and allowed “nearly 700,000 people” to be freed from criminal supervision systems in an effort to change probation and parole laws.

Meanwhile, Wallo won’t have fulfilled his probation until he turns 68 in 2048. Even as a man who has changed his life for the better, he still has the burden of his past weighing him down.

