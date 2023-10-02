‘If We Get Married, They Don’t Come First’: After Two Divorces, LeToya Luckett Says Her Next Husband Should Come Before the Kids

Former Destiny’s Child singer Letoya Luckett has been single for just over two years after announcing her split from Tommicus Walker. Their contentious marriage ended in divorce in 2021 after three-and-a-half years of marriage.

They share a 5-year-old daughter named Gianna and a 4-year-old son named Tysun.

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

As she embarks on dating as a single mom of two, Luckett shared a few of her non-negotiables during a resurfaced clip from her 2022 appearance on the “Good Moms Bad Choices” podcast.

About 33 minutes into the interview, she said she can’t deal with men who put on a front and lie about anything or have a “bunch of girlfriends.” Luckett then shared her desire to be “equally yoked” with a man who has patience and a healthy love for children.

“Know that if we get married, they don’t come first. It’s you,” she said.

“If you get married your husband will become priority, and then the children?” asked co-host Jamila Mapp for clarification.

“That’s the Biblical order,” Luckett responded. “So I try and go by the Biblical order even though that’s harder said than done. I’ve been on the other side of that not happening twice and it does interfere.”

After Luckett’s interview resurfaced online, social media users seemed to be quite critical of her remarks.

“Putting a man who is not the father of your kids before your kids screams pick me a– bird. You’re basically telling your children that this new man who just came around is more important than them.”

“That’s…strange. As a parent, her children are vulnerable when any new person enters the household. He is not their father. And any man who agrees to this upon meeting a single mother would raise so many red flags.”

“Putting a man or woman before your kid(s) is one of the reasons why people grow up to be adults with mommy and daddy issues.”

“Ewwww. She’s a bird. It kills me when people speak biblically yet do not follow the bible. It’s dangerous to only apply the parts you want. She’s divorced twice.“

Prior to Walker, Luckett’s first marriage was to relationship expert and author Rob Hill Sr. The former couple dated for over a year before tying the knot in 2016 and splitting two months later.

LeToya Luckett & Rob Hill, Sr "4" pic.twitter.com/5UNzntzA3i — Queen P (@4Prina) February 4, 2016

One individual claimed that her remarks have nothing to do with the Bible and everything to do with her own “perception.”

“There is actually no scripture in the bible that states parents should put their spouse before their kids. I wish people would actually READ and stop repeating inaccurate teachings from misguided pastors,” that person began.

“Eboni K Williams made similar comments and for the life of me I don’t understand why these types of women date men with kids. Letoya is definitely going to be ‘that mama’ whose kids feel completely neglected because she was always out chasing a man during their childhood,” the person continued. “I really wish I never knew she was this big of a bird. It has ruined my perception of her.”

Last week, lawyer-turned-talk-show-host Eboni K. Williams sparked controversy online after she urged Black women to seek a wedding ring while obtaining their degrees in college.

“This will be the last time that you will be in such a concentrated space with this many, presumably available, men of projected equal educational and financial positioning,” Williams said, noting that this was especially true for Black women who want to marry a Black man.

Williams is the same woman who reportedly broke up with her fiancé for choosing to quarantine with his adult children instead of her during the pandemic.

Eboni K Williams is sounding the alarm for black women on marriage, dating and getting degrees in college pic.twitter.com/qex2tJwecP — Kelly Jensen (@KellyJensenp) September 29, 2023

“As we age, it doesn’t matter how much money we accumulate, our degrees or professional accolades; the reality is, is that our marriage and partnership market value is depreciating with every passing year,” she said.

Before she even reached high school graduation age, Luckett had started making moves to launch a career in music. The “Torn” artist has made quite a name for herself as a Grammy-winning singer and actress with dozens of acting credits on her resume.

Following her departure from Destiny’s Child in the early 2000s, she went on to release three studio albums, including her self-titled solo debut, “LeToya,” which topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Luckett also has held down lead roles in movies and series such as “Preacher’s Kid,” “Single Ladies, “Note to Self,” “Rosewood,” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

