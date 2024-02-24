Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ Starring Kelly Rowland Hit With Comparisons to 2014 Film ‘Addicted,’ Directed by Bille Woodruff and Based On Zane’s Novel

Some movie lovers have been experiencing a sense of deja vu ever since Tyler Perry released the trailer of his new Netflix erotic thriller “Mea Culpa.” To fans, the film shares several similarities with the decade-old film, “Addicted,” directed by Bille Woodruff.

In “Mea Culpa,” a criminal defense attorney, played by Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, has been tasked with defending a seductive artist, played by “Moonlight” actor Trevante Rhodes, after he’s accused of killing his girlfriend. Things take a dangerous turn after desires take hold.

Fans compare Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa” to Bille Woodruff’s 2014 erotic thriller “Addicted.” (Photos: @tylerperry / @billewoodruff / Instagram)

“Addicted,” also an erotic thriller, was released in 2014 and is based on the 1998 novel by Zane.

The film, directed by Bille Woodruff, stars Boris Kodjoe and Sharon Leal, and is about a dangerous affair that begins when an art gallerist (Leal) cheats on her husband (Kodjoe) with a sexy artist played by William Levy.

Immediately, movie buffs took notice that both films feature painters who become unhinged and begin exhibiting violent tendencies.

One viewer wrote on X, “So Tyler Perry just made another version of ‘Addicted’ by Zane? #MeaCulpa.”

“Am I showing my age?! How is nobody talkin about this Mea Culpa feeling exactly like Addicted,” noted one. “Okay so what I’m getting is a wanna be version of Zane’s Addicted?! Like the whole painting husband is trash love triangle murder situation except she’s a lawyer and Zane’s was an Art Buyer. #MeaCulpa,” added another.

A fan of the film added, “#MeaCulpa was good af but it’s def giving addicted 2.0!”

In a move that could be considered “shade” or just pure coincidence, Woodruff posted the trailer for “Addicted” on Instagram just a day before the Feb. 23 premiere of “Mea Culpa” on Netflix.

For the caption, he wrote, “Taking a look back at my third feature film, the erotic thriller ADDICTED one of my favorites! Amazing time directing some close friends! Now streaming on @hulu @amazonprime @appletv @googleplay Fandago at Home & @amazonfreevee.”

Aside from “Addicted,” some fans noted the similarities between “Mea Culpa” and a few of Perry’s other films, including “Acrimony” and “A Fall from Grace.”

“Acrimony” is a thriller starring Taraji P. Henson as a woman who begins to resent her inventor husband after supporting him for years on her own, and she later becomes unhinged. “A Fall From Grace” features a woman played by actress Crystal R. Fox, who is accused of murdering her husband, and deeper conspiracies are unearthed during an investigation.

“From what I’m reading about this #MeaCulpa movie, it’s giving TP took parts from Acrimony, a fall from grace & Addicted,” wrote one fan. “Added some razzle dazzle then said BOOM here you go!”

From what I’m reading about this #MeaCulpa movie, it’s giving TP took parts from Acrimony, a fall from grace & Addicted… added some razzle dazzle then said BOOM here you go! 😅 — 𝓎ℴ𝓊𝓇 𝒻𝒶𝓋ℴ𝓇𝒾𝓉ℯ 𝒸𝒶𝓃𝒸ℯ𝓇 ♋️🖤 (@xoxosyd_) February 23, 2024

“Mea Culpa” is streaming now on Netflix.