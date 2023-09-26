‘OGs in the Building!’: Original Members of Destiny’s Child Reunite at Beyoncé’s Concert In Houston. See What They Look Like Now

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Texas stops were star-studded events on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, and all of her friends came out to show support.

Both sold-out shows were held in her Houston hometown, where the likes of Tamar Braxton, Lizzo, Bun B, and Trae the Truth were spotted jamming in the audience at the NRG Stadium.

But amongst the crowd most were excited for her former Destiny’s Child group mates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson, who all got in “Formation” and attended Yoncé’s concert on the first night at the NRG Stadium.

Former Destiny’s Child members attend Beyoncé’s Houston concert. (L) Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland (Pictured: @beyxkelly/Instagram) (R) Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson (Pictured: @iamlatavia/Instagram)

All the ladies except the “Love on Top” songstress could be seen posing next to each other as they rocked their best silver ensembles as instructed. At the start of this month, Beyoncé shared her wish for every audience member to show up to her concert in the “most fabulous silver fashions” as a birthday present during Virgo season.

All of the ladies obliged and their outfits varied from silver crop tops to silver bodysuits to oversized silver shirts.

Neither Williams nor Rowland have shared any footage from the concert on their respective Instagram pages. But a fan made sure to capture a moment between the two ladies who danced side by side as they entered the stadium while walking behind Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z.

“WELCOME HOME,” Luckett, 41, wrote in her carousel upload, which featured her in a silver corset top, black cargo pants, and a black cowboy hat. “I’m beyond proud of you B.”

Roberson, who sported a black jumpsuit with silver rhinestones, shared various posts from her time at the concert on her page. One photo even included the “Regret” singer and Beyoncé’s long-time publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure.

“Love you to the moon & back THANK YOU @yvettenoelschure you’ve always been like another mother to us & I’m forever grateful for you,” the 41-year-old wrote.

However, fans immediately noticed that one band member was not in attendance, Farrah Franklin. The “Trippin’” actress joined the R&B girl group back in 2000, when she and Williams replaced Luckett and Roberson.

“No Farrah? Is she still going to get her luggage?”

“The OGs in the building!”

“They’ve aged like fine wine.”

“hey need to make a comeback idc.”

“I believe the ladies go drinks after the show and reminisce on all the memories and probably planning something.”

Throughout the years, die-hard Destiny’s Child fans have begged for a reunion with all of the women. Luckett previously gave fans hope of a possible reconciliation while exclusively speaking to PopCulture in 2022.

“I don’t see it not happening,” she told the outlet. “I don’t ever want to say never. It would be a beautiful thing… That group changed our lives completely. Whether you were in it for however long, that group was something special.”

Rowland also kept hope alive after she was asked if a reunion with Williams and Beyoncé was something she’d be down for.

“If it happens it happens,” she told an E! News interviewer.

The last time fans saw Destiny’s Child perform together was in 2018 after Bey brought out her “Survivor” collaborators as part of her iconic Coachella headlining performance.

Destiny’s Child first formed in 1997 and disbanded in 2006. However, their impact, sound, and catchy songs still manage to influence generations today.