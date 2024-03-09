‘That Made Me Look Nuts’: Kelly Rowland Is Still ‘Mad’ ‘Dilemma’ Video Director Never Explained Her Text to Nelly Via Excel

Some of the most classic music videos feature some of the most unexplainable moments, such as Nelly’s 2002 “Dilemma” video featuring Kelly Rowland. In the clip, Rowland can be seen attempting to contact the St. Louis rapper with her two-way device via Excel spreadsheet.

“WHERE YOU AT? HOLLA WHEN YOU GET THIS,” read a message she wrote on her cell in a Microsoft spreadsheet before visibly getting mad that he did not respond back in the Benny Boom-directed video. That clip was become a viral meme online and the conversation about whether or not the message was sent has been a hot topic for decades.

“Do you know how much flak I get for that?” Rowland stated during a recent episode of Mystical Kitchen’s “Last Meal” series. She told host Josh Scherer that she was “used to it” by now,” but she wishes production had spoken on her behalf.

The “Motivation” singer said, “I’m actually mad at them that they didn’t because they made me look nuts.”

Nelly defended the scene in a 2016 interview with Australia’s “The Project,” where he explained “That was the thing at the time. That was the new technology at the time. It looks a little dated now, I can see it.”

After she writes the message in the Excel spreadsheet and received no response back in the video, she then throws up her hands in distress.

“What did you expect? … it’s just a draft my dear,” Rowland continued.

She previously addressed the “Dilemma” controversy during her 2019 appearance on “The Real.” “I don’t know what that is. I don’t know what Microsoft Excel is. I don’t have a clue,” the “Stole” singer told hosts Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon.

“Talk to the director of the music video,” joked Bailon, while Rowland added, “Exactly, they thought that was a great idea.”

Shortly afterward, Microsoft reached out via X, then known as Twitter, to say, “@KELLYROWLAND No matter what you do, we’re crazy over you,” quoting her lyrics from the song.

Any Thoughts???#KellyRowland #Nelly #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/fJEleCerPk — lovelyti (@lovelyti) March 8, 2024

“I needed this it’s bothered me since my junior year in high school in 2002,” wrote another person on X.

The same year “Dilemma” was released, Rowland dropped her debut solo album, “Simply Deep,” on Columbia Records. The track later won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, which helped kick off her solo career.

The now-married mom of two has released four studio albums and starred in films and series such as “Freddy Vs. Jason,” “The Hughleys Show,” “Girlfriends,” “Merry Liddle Christmas” movie series and more.

Fans are also talking about Rowland’s most recent project, “Mea Culpa,” which she called the “biggest project” she’s ever produced. She said she’s grateful to the film’s director, Tyler Perry, whom she told she would be “really involved.”