‘I’m Your No. 1 Girl’: Is Kelly Rowland Jealous of Her 8-Year-Old Son’s Celebrity Crush?

Back in 2015, Kelly Rowland revealed that her son, Titan, had a crush on former “The Real” host Adrienne Bailon. She said he seemed to be mesmerized by the way Bailon spoke Spanish to him during a friendly visit.

Well, it seems that Titan moved on to another celebrity crush.

Kelly Rowland says her son Titan has a new celebrity crush. (Photos: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

During a recent interview with E! Online, Rowland revealed that the 8-year-old has a crush on one half of the singing duo Chloe X Halle.

“He has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey,” she said. “He’s watched The Little Mermaid way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she’s in my house every day.”

The “Motivation” singer gushed over the way Titan’s “whole face just lights up” anytime Bailey appears on a screen. Based on the mother of two’s response, she appears to be jealous of the way her firstborn fawns over another woman.

“I’m like, ‘Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m your No. 1 girl,'” Rowland said. “But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that’s his first crush.”

The Grammy winner met Bailey at the 2023 Kids Choice Awards back in March. That same month, she introduced Princess Ariel as the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Ambassador, after serving as the 2022 Ambassador.

Kelly Rowland & Halle Bailey at the 2023 Kids Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/wR0j0dR7kf — 💎 (@kelendria_stan) March 5, 2023

Rowland shares Titan and another son, Noah, with her husband of nine years, Tim Weatherspoon. The two lovebirds welcomed their first son in November 2014, and their newest edition was born during the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2021.

Anytime the “Fantasy Football” actress shares a photo with their two boys on social media, fans instantly notice the family resemblance. She previously stated that she bonds with her eldest on “Soul Food Sundays‘” by making pancakes from scratch together.

The Destiny’s Child vocalist’s hope expressed that her hope is for her children to be “even better than me.”

During a conversation with Angie Martinez on the “IRL Podcast,” she spoke about generational trauma and her struggle with gentle parenting, which relies heavily on parents being compassionate, understanding, and pushing healthy boundaries in the household.

“I love it,” Rowland confessed. “Some of it makes sense to me, and some of it doesn’t, and I respect it though because what gentle parenting is trying to do is break the generational curse of talking at your kids and making them feel seen and respected.”

The children’s author revealed that she wasn’t spoken to softly growing up as a child. But when it comes to her boys “the first place they’re going to understand love and respect and self-awareness is in the home,” she said.

Last year, Rowland released her bedtime children’s book, “Always With You, Always With Me,” with co-author Jessica McKay. It serves as a “loving ode to modern motherhood” and a tribute to families that celebrate working moms inside and outside of the home.