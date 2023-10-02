Rick Ross Parks His Maybach In Kayla Nicole’s IG Comments, Seemingly Shoots His Shot at Travis Kelce’s Old Flame

Sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole has been the topic of discussion ever since her ex-boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, began dating Taylor Swift.

Swift has recently become a regular at the Kansas City Chiefs player’s games, including the team’s defeat against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Although Nicole and Kelce are no longer an item, it appears she has caught the eye of another famous star — Rick Ross.

Kayla Nicole (left) and Rick Ross (right). (Photos: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram, @richforever/Instagram)

Nicole and the Kansas City Chiefs baller reportedly dated for five years before ending their romance sometime last year. Ross has seemingly gained a newfound interest in Nicole, as seen by his comment under a sultry picture the model shared on Instagram.

Nicole shared several pictures of herself sporting a black bikini with a wide-brimmed hat while vacationing in Mexico back in July.

She captioned the post “Summers mine.” However, just a week ago Ross commented under the months-old photo, “Your future bright.”

Fans quickly speculated that Ross was shooting his shot at the sports journalist.

“Ross tryna take her up through there,” replied an Instagram user.

“take her ass to the promise land boss,” added another.

Another fan asked, “you shooting your shot?”

Grabbing the attention of famous men via Instagram isn’t new to Nicole. Reportedly, it is where she and Kelce met, according to People magazine.

However, during a January episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” the NFL star announced the couple were no longer together after five years of dating. Kielce was recently spotted with his rumored new girlfriend, popstar Taylor Swift, triggering fans to go in on Kelce for dumping Nicole.

“somebody said travis kelce going from kayla nicole to taylor swift is a clear sign of cte,” wrote one fan on X. “I’m so weak.”

Travis Kelce cheating on Kayla Nicole with Taylor Swift was the Boy Math I didn’t see coming 😭 pic.twitter.com/iHe1rsTzOP — ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗˢ Adàeze (@nubianbarbieeee) September 28, 2023

Though he’s been spending time in Nicole’s Instagram comments, it’s believed that Ross is currently dating “Wild ’N’ Out” comedienne Vena Excell, also known as Pretty Vee. Excell said that she was attracted to the former prison guard’s status as a boss while appearing on Revolt’s “Black Girl Stuff” podcast.

“It’s the boss,” she said. “I think it’s the boss in him. I just think he’s like, you know, I like guys who lead. So when you’re a leader, you can step to me, you know?”

While Ross and Excell announced they were dating in December, it’s unclear if the two are still an item.