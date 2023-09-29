‘Things Haven’t Been Great’: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Reportedly Still Living Together In Georgia Home Amid Divorce Filing and Months of Martial Struggles

Jeezy fans were not the only ones left stunned when the rapper filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. New details about the separation suggest that the former “The Real” co-host also may have been blindsided by the rapper’s decision.

The petition, filed in Fulton County Superior Court on Sept. 14, reportedly came after months of turmoil. Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, is reportedly seeking to share custody of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

“Things haven’t been great between Jeannie and Jeezy for a few months, but she is still very surprised that he filed for divorce,” claimed a purported insider to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Jeannie Mai is reportedly blindsided by Jeezy’s divorce filing despite months of martial struggles. Photo: Thejeanniemai/Instagram

“Since the filing, she’s been taking time for herself and taking a break from her work commitments. She has been spending more time in L.A., and her mom is with her and supporting her during this transition,” the individual continued.

In his filing, the “Leave You Alone” artist stated that he and Mai are living in a bona-fide state of separation; however, TMZ claims that the estranged husband and wife are still cohabiting in their Georgia home. The outlet’s source alleges that Mai and Jeezy share limited interactions and that the anxiety and tension in the house are palpable.

Atlanta Black Star obtained court records that show the Grammy Award nominee had been contemplating pulling the plug on their union since June. Despite the filing, he has continued to be seen wearing his wedding band in public, and Mai is still using her married last name on social media.

Joe Budden not surprised by Jeezy divorce due to Jeannie Mai's comments about "black guys" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/hdLbbcCuKg — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 24, 2023

“Seems very narcissistic on his part. You filed and choose to stick around and torture her. Boy bye and get out!” wrote one person on social media. “Imagine fighting for ur relationship and the whole world in tune…like that gotta suck,” a second user commented.

Other reports suggest that the Emmy-winning TV host has been fighting to restore her union amid claims that differing family values and expectations led to their separation. But at least one fan has joined Mai in having high hopes of reconciliation. One comment read, “If ray j and princess can come back 4 times so can they fight for yo marriage.”

Amid their silence, rumors of Mai being unfaithful led to speculation of an alleged affair between her and actor Mario Lopez. Her team since has shut down any chatter of the sort. Other speculations include Mai’s hot temper and her mother living with the couple as possible factors in the failed marriage.

Mai was previously married for a decade to actor Freddy Harteis. This makes Jeezy’s first marriage, though he was engaged to his ex-fiancée Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, with whom he shares a daughter. He also has two adult sons from previous relationships.

