‘Real Estate RICO’: Rick Ross and Funk Flex Go on an Eight-Minute Roasting Session About DJ Envy’s Alleged Real Estate Fraud

This week, Rick Ross and Meek Mill paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex‘s Hot 97 radio show to preview their newest collab, “Shaq and Kobe.” While the song was fire, Rozay and Flex made it even hotter when they took time to flame DJ Envy over his recent real estate fraud case.

Rick Ross(left) brings Funk Flex (center) in on his beef against DJ Envy (right). (Photos: @funkflex/Instagram, @djenvy/Instagram)

Ross and Envy have been going back and forth since May after the two held competing car shows. After Ross took shots at the radio personality, saying he would never be on his level, DJ Envy posted an article from ABS saying the Miami rapper was renting out his mansion following a reported tax lien.

Envy responded by showing up on “The Breakfast Club” dressed as “Officer Ricky,” in reference to Ross’ controversial history as a correctional officer. He then called Ross “fake” and a “sucker.” Ross took it a step further when he responded by telling Envy that his family could clean for him.

Ross said, “I just told the people who are coming to clean up my pool to hold on ’cause I said Envy and his seven sons can come over here.”

While pointing to his pool and hot tub area, he continued, “Out of respect and love for you, that part of the pool, I’m saving that just for yo girlfriend and her lil’ baddies.”

Ross found even more of a reason to call Envy out after, the DJ was named in a real estate fraud lawsuit. The suit was filed against Cesar and Jennifer Pina, the people in charge of the “Flip 2 Dao” company.

Plaintiffs allege that the Pinas were running a real estate Ponzi scheme. Envy denies his involvement with the company despite being listed as co-owner and having the Pinas on his radio show.

Ross used Envy’s misfortune as a punchline during his appearance on Funk Flex’s radio show. The roast session started after Flex complimented Ross’ great taste in cars.

“You the only one on radio that reps cars,” Ross replied to Flex, “You been reppin’ cars…you not doin’ fraud.”

Flex instigated the conversation, saying, “We not sellin’ bad houses,” to which Ross responded, “We not gon’ steal no old lady houses. Nah, you goin’ to hell for that.”

The two hip-hop legends continued to roast Envy for eight minutes straight, joking that they weren’t “selling the Empire State Building” and the “Brooklyn Bridge.” Ross also called Envy’s case “the real estate RICO,” while also saying that he could get Charlamagne a job working for Flex.

Fans online were enjoying the mockery, highlighting several quotes out of the roast session.

“the Real Estate Rico is crazy……”

“Flex said “Dream chasers over here House Chasers over there lol.”

“I good ole classic beef live on the radio. Jokes and on folks head.”

Envy has yet to respond to the “I’m a Boss” rapper, but that may be because he has so much on his plate. Other than the “real estate RICO” and Ross on his case, Envy is still dealing with the fallout between him and Tyrese. That may become a compound issue, as Ross recently went on his Instagram and said that he wants to sign the “Shame” singer to his MMG record label.