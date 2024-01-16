‘Put the Ski Masks Down’: Rick Ross’ Call to End Violence In Memphis Gains Show of Support from Dee-1 Following Death of Yo Gotti’s Brother

Rick Ross is finally speaking out about the violence in Memphis, Tennessee, following the shooting death of Yo Gotti’s brother. Anthony “Big Jook” Mims was killed on Jan. 13.

According to WREG News, the 47-year-old was shot and killed outside Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. Another man was also shot and is in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital. The suspects reportedly drove off in a white Ford Explorer with tinted windows, and the shooting prompted Ross to speak out in a video shared by The Jasmine Brand.

Rick Ross (eft) calls for an end of violence in Memphis following the death of Yo Gotti’s brother just two months Ross after clapping back at Dee-1 (right) calling Ross out for glorifying violence in his music. (Photos: @richforever/Instagram, @dee1music/Instagram)

“Our brothers in Memphis, I need you all to know, there’s only one way to wisdom and wealth, and that’s through each other,” said Ross. “Put the ski masks down, put the guns down. Let’s embrace each other now and show that love. Rest in peace to all our good brothers.”

The message comes just two months after Ross clapped back at rapper Dee-1 for calling him out for glorifying violence in his music on Nov. 1. During an appearance on “Sway In The Morning,” the New Orleans native issued a message to Ross, Meek Mill, and Jim Jones, asking them to help bring positive change to the community.

“Jim Jones, you can do better, brother. I love you too much to not be honest with you,” he said. “Rick Ross, you could do better, brother. Meek Mill, you could do better, brother. I love you too much not to be honest with you.”

Dee-1 added that he was disappointed in the lyrics glorifying violence in Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s new song, “Shaq & Kobe.”

“Are you the face of prison reform? Or are you sitting here on your new song with Ross talking about getting somebody murdered and shot at the red light? Which one is it, bro? Which one is it, bro?”

“But now I got sit here like, ‘Man, this man is glorifying getting people killed. As of a week ago. Like, what are you doing, bro? Lil Snupe really got killed. That broke your heart. You wear him around your neck. Why are you glorifying the same thing? … How many more people gotta die in the hood? People just don’t want to confront the reality of this stuff, man.”

Ross caught wind of Dee-1’s criticism and responded by noting his charitable works and accused the New Orleans rapper of clout-chasing.

“Lil man, whoever you is, until you feed the kids where you from for 20 years straight, don’t question Rozay,” said Ross. “Until you buy 10,000 bikes, 10,000 trikes, give all the young girls who are pregnant pampers for Christmas for 20 years straight, don’t question The Boss. You heard me, lil man?”

Following Ross’ recent call for peace in Memphis, Atlanta Black Star reached out to Dee-1 for his thoughts on the turn of events and asked if he’d spoken to Ross following their recent social media exchange. The 34-year-old artist said that they had not spoken, but he would like to.



“No, but I would love to speak with my brother. We are both successful Black men inside of hip-hop, and communication leads to unification,” he tells ABS.



When asked what he thought about Ross calling for a ceasefire in Memphis, Dee-1 says, “I agree with him saying that we need to put the ski masks and the guns down. That’s called positive peer pressure,” he continued. “We don’t need any more glorification of murder, so I love that he’s saying we need to stop the violence. That message applies to Memphis and every other hood in America.”



Despite their past back and forth, Dee-1 doesn’t find Ross hypocritical for not wanting there to be any more bloodshed. “I salute him for his video. I think his video is a sign of growth and a recognition that we do need to use our platforms as artists to promote unity and non-violence,” said the rapper-turned-college professor. “I love that he made a decision to use his platform to push for peace.”



The “Against Us” rapper added that artists needed to “consistently speak up and advocate for peace” and “stop glorifying murder inside of their music” despite industry pressure to do so. He also said that fans needed to understand their power and “stop supporting/promoting music that glorifies murder and gun violence.”

“I just launched ‘The Platinum Pledge,’ which is a way to unify all the artists and fans who vow not to create or promote music that glorifies murder, drugs, and the disrespect of women,” said the recording artist. “I want everyone to sign it so that we can be a part of this movement together. Thousands of people have already taken The Platinum Pledge: https://www.dee1music.com/platinumpledge.”

The “Finding Balance” artist added that he would “absolutely” be open to a sit-down with Ross and Mill to discuss the issue, and he’s already spoken to Jim Jones behind the scenes.

