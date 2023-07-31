‘Time to Tattoo That Hairline’: Rick Ross Blasts DJ Envy Online After the Radio Host Was Hit with Multiple Lawsuits Alleging Real Estate Fraud

Right when you thought that the epic talk-crap battle between “The Breakfast Club” host DJ Envy and “Biggest Boss” rapper Rick Ross had ended, The Bawse is back with a death blow.

DJ Envy, a noted real estate investor, is entangled in several lawsuits, and many people in hip-hop have taken note. These legal claims accuse him of being involved in alleged property scams.

One rapper-turned-mogul has been telling people that the disc jockey is a fraud for a while.

So when the “Hustlin’” chart-topper heard about these legal troubles, the Maybach Music CEO couldn’t resist making a cheeky remark in the comments.

The Neighborhood Talk reported that there were two distinct lawsuits implicating DJ Envy in real estate fraud, with one being linked to an apartment complex investment. Rumors say there is possibly a Ponzi scheme connected to these allegations. The total amount involved was reported to be $1.5 million.

Despite the serious nature of the news, Ross decided to humorously poke fun at DJ Envy’s hair in his comment.

He wrote, “Time to tattoo that hairline too.”

The two have been at each other’s necks over who has the better car show experience and car collection.

They started sniping at each other after the rapper made comments about Envy’s car show the “Drink Champs” podcast.

“Envy was never on my level,” said Ross. “I wouldn’t do that to Envy, I rock with Envy. I f-ck with Envy. … But in the car game he not ready for that. I support his sh-t, and anybody go there got a lot of heart.”

DJ Envy (in an C.O uniform) fires back at “grandpa” Rick Ross, as their back and forth (originally over a car show) continues



“You’re 55 years old, you’re a grandfather, you get discounts at iHop” pic.twitter.com/FW1Nu5vAf4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 22, 2023

During the spring their feud escalated to such an extent that rapper Fat Joe expressed genuine worry about the situation.

DJ Envy was busy organizing his “Drive Your Dreams” car show scheduled for May 28 in Memphis, followed by another show in Houston on June 18. Meanwhile, Rick Ross was preparing for his grand “Promised Land” mansion event on June 3.

In response to the supposed tension between the two, Fat Joe took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, May 23, to share his perspective on the matter.

“Don’t like what’s going on with Rick Ross and DJ Envy,” Fat Joe declared. “Don’t like it. I love ’em both. Beautiful men in their own right, successful, do their thing. I don’t like where it’s going.”

“I know I’ve had my share of beefing with people,” he added, “but I don’t like it because they’re both beautiful, beautiful people.”