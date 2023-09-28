Fans Say Tina Knowles Was Right to Put Beyoncé and Solange In Therapy Following Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Feud Going Viral

Beyoncé & Solange Knowles fans are reacting to a clip circulating on social media of Kourtney Kardashian calling her sister Kim a “f—king witch” while arguing over the phone.

On Sept. 28, a clip from an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians” began circulating. In the short clip, Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian are engaged in a heated phone call, which results in Kim telling her sister that she gossips about her in a secret group chat with her friends and Kourtney calling Kim a “f—king witch.”

The scene drew dialogue from social media users who couldn’t help but compare the Kardashians to another pair of celebrity sisters — Beyoncé & Solange Knowles.

The two reality star sisters argued over the phone during a new episode of “The Kardashians,” and fans think that the duo needs to go to therapy like Beyoncé and Solange did to work on their fractured relationship.

Beyoncé and Solange (L) Kim Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian (R). (Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images/”Entertainment Tonight” screenshot/YouTube

The fourth season of “The Kardashians” premieres on Sept. 28, and a preview of the first episode features Kourtney and Kim having an explosive argument over the phone.

The preview shows Kourtney expressing to Kim her dissatisfaction with Kim’s behavior at her recent wedding. The conversation escalates as Kim reveals to Kourtney that all of her friends, and even Kourtney’s children, come to her to discuss their problems with her. Kourtney emotionally replied, “You’re just a f—king witch, and I f—king hate you,” to which Kim responded, “Okay.”

Kourtney continued, “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding; you couldn’t be happy.”

Observers think that the Kardashian sisters could stand to take a note out of Tina Knowles’ handbook and consider therapy to work on their fractured relationship. Fans recalled Tina Knowles opening up about taking her daughters to counseling to help them both cope with Beyoncé’s newfound fame.

“When Tina Knowles revealed that she had Beyoncé and Solange go for therapy because of the changes in their career and adulthood, black twitter slashed her,” wrote a fan on X. “This could have been avoided too. Still can.”

When Tina Knowles revealed that she had Beyoncé and Solange go for therapy because of the changes in their career and adulthood, black twitter slashed her. This could have been avoided too. Still can. https://t.co/AlFaNSGnbF — Bono (@TshivhidzoBono) September 28, 2023

“People thought she was being ridiculous but it worked,” added another.

“It really worked. I’m glad she was hands on,” replied one.

“I always refer to this,” noted another fan. “Tina knew how important therapy would be for the family relationship. That’s why Beyoncé can be top dog and still prioritize family first.”

Tina Knowles told journalist Maria Shriver that she took her daughters to counseling to help Beyoncé “be more sensitive to Solange” after her star began to rise.

“She couldn’t stand her for a minute,” said Knowles. “You know, they were little, Solange was all in her stuff, trying to hang around her and her friends and Beyoncé was really irritated, but it made her more sensitive to who her sister was and what she had to deal with because of her.”

Knowles added that family members discouraged her from taking her daughters to therapy, but she does not regret her decision.

“My family was like, ‘you’re going to make them crazy because they’re too young for you to take them,’ but I wanted Beyoncé to be sensitive to the fact that Solange had to deal with being a little bit in her shadow. It made her way more sensitive and protected and they’re still fiercely protective of each other.”

Solange and her big sister are very close these days, so it appears their mother’s intervention worked.

Tina and her forever babies: Solange and Beyoncé. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aYThdqWR30 — BeyUpdate (@beyoncespotifys) September 16, 2023

“I just spent a lot of time teaching my girls not to be insecure just because there was another girl around because you are the most beautiful thing going. I think that’s really important,” said Knowles.

Several fans noted that the Kardashians’ brand is their drama, so maybe therapy is not in the works just yet.

Season four of “The Kardashians” streams on Hulu on Sept. 28.

