‘Does He Ever Date Black Women’: Fans Have a Few Thoughts on Jamie Foxx’s New Love Interest Alyce Huckstepp

After a challenging season, it appears that Jamie Foxx is finally starting to feel like himself again. One of America’s most noted comedians has been out and about, socializing with his friends, and has even found a new romantic partner, months after suffering from a severe, but mysterious medical condition.

In September, a month following his public statement regarding his progress, photographs began circulating online featuring the Oscar-winning actor alongside his new boo, Alyce Huckstepp.

Initially, Page Six published pictures of the couple in Cabo, Mexico, and then other tabloids started to pick up on their coupledom. More recently, TMZ shared images of them enjoying a meal at the Nobu Los Cabos restaurant, seated on a patio with a picturesque ocean view of the Baja Peninsula in San Lucas.

Usually, the star is very private, but witnesses snapped pictures of them kissing and said they seemed “very happy,” and showed each other plenty of affection.

When some of his people saw the pictures of them they could not help but run to social media blasting the interracial relationship.

“We may not know what illness almost killed Jamie Foxx a few months ago, but we do know it wasn’t lactose intolerance,” said one fan.

“Does he ever date black women?” another X user wrote.

That’s a good question. — Ugh! Annoyed! (@u9h_annoyed) September 27, 2023

“@jamiefoxx don’t do it man don’t do it. Ask Tyrese Gibson, look at that move ‘Get Out’,” a fan tweeted.

“Another multi-millionaire FBA brother doesn’t want no part of any of his sisters who are his number one fans,” a tweet read.

Folks on Black Twitter aren’t the only ones looking sideways at the relationship.

A few members of his camp believe he and Huckstepp are moving too fast amidst rumors that Foxx is already thinking of marriage.

“Jamie started saying he wants to settle down. It’s freaking out everyone in his life. They’re worried he’s going to marry Alyce just because she’s the one he happens to be with now,” stated a friend, according to Radar Online.

“Now he’s gung-ho about making Alyce his wife and people think he’s being impetuous,” the insider added.

Trending Stories

While no one knows exactly how long the pair have been dating, particularly since Huckstepp has no social media profiles, they were first spotted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The blond beauty was also at the August 2022 world premiere of the actor’s vampire flick “Day Shift.”

An insider close to Foxx said to one outlet that the two have been dating for about a year.

“Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible,” the source said to US Weekly.

Adding, “They’ve told one another they love each other, and they have an amazing time whenever they’re together… Alyce has a great sense of humor so she’s able to keep up with Jamie. They have a very playful banter and she keeps him on his toes which he loves.”

Foxx shares daughters Corinne and Anelise with U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis, respectively. He has also been romantically linked to actresses Katie Holmes and Leila Arcieri, as well as singer Sela Vave.

Read the full story here.