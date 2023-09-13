‘Looking at Tina Like He Want to Spin the Block’: Fans Caught Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles ‘Staring Eyes Wide Open’ at His Ex-Wife Tina Knowles In New Photo

Fans say Mathew Knowles looks like he wants that old thing back after he was spotted gazing at his ex-wife Tina Knowles in a new photo.

Their Grammy-winning daughter Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday earlier this month on Sept. 4, but she is just now sharing images from the celebratory day. In a collage on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 11, she shared an image of herself with the former couple, as a recreation of the photograph they also took on Beyoncé’s birthday in 2018.

It features the “Renaissance” singer in the center as her parents each give her a kiss on the cheek. Her mother was so touched she shared the same image on her Instagram page as well.

Tina Knowles (L) and her ex-husband Mathew Knowles (R) kiss their daughter Beyoncé. (Photo: @mstinaknowles/Instagram)

“We re-enacted this photo from 2018 to celebrate our firstborn,” wrote Mama Tina. “Thankful to God that we can still be here and healthy to witness another Birthday.”

Her father shared the same photo with the caption, “Always so proud of you. There is nothing more special than watching destiny unfold and seeing the joy on your face. Love, dad.”

Fans reacted to the photo after it was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, also on Sept. 11, on Instagram, and several noted their thoughts about Mr. Knowles’ expression in the reenacted photo.

“Not Matthew staring eyes wide open at Tina,” replied one. “Aht Aht you lost it boo. now eyes shut!”

“Mathew looking at Tina like he want to spin the block,” noted another.

“Why he staring at Tina like dat and barely kissing Bey?!” said a third.

“I ADORE THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!! cause baby…..without Mr. Knowles…WE WOULD NOT KNOW BEY,” added a fourth. “Glad to see this this is a relationship in healing.”

Beyoncé celebrating her birthday bash in LA with JAY-Z. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FYzCYaewuH — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 12, 2023

Beyoncé’s parents were married for 30 years before divorcing in 2011, after it was revealed that Mathew Knowles fathered a child with a woman named Alexsandra Wright. He later married real-estate agent Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013, and two years later, Tina Knowles went on to marry notable actor Richard Lawson.

Following reports that she filed for divorce from Lawson back in July, fans suspected Mathew Knowles of throwing shade at his ex-wife.

The shade was mentioned after he shared a picture of himself and his wife Gena looking happy on Instagram just days after the announcement. He captioned the post, “Yesterday was a beautiful Sunday fun day. There is nothing like sharing special moments with the one you love!”

The House of Dereon fashion designer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, but fans called her bluff after exposing Lawson’s “likes” on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, which included pornographic material. The attention caused Lawson to briefly deactivate his account, which is now active.

Beyoncé shared more pictures from her 42nd birthday celebration, including one of her posing with her husband Jay-Z under a “Happy Birthday” sign made of balloons. After her birthday, the “Halo” singer took a week off from her Renaissance World Tour, which returned on Sept. 11 in Vancouver. It ends on Oct 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

