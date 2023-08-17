‘Russell Be Having a Time of His Life with Cici’: Fans Bring Up Ciara’s Alter Ego After She Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Nostalgic Photo Shoot

Last week, Ciara broke the internet after announcing that she and Russell Wilson were adding a fourth child to their family unit.

Now, the “Goodies” singer has set social media ablaze after sharing new nostalgic photos that gave fans a close look at her growing baby bump.

The R&B vocalist showed her 34.7 million Instagram followers her stunning maternity photos on Monday, Aug. 14. Cici can be seen wearing loose-fitted jeans and a knit long-sleeved crop top. She accessorized with a mix of gold and silver rings and chains around her neck.

The Grammy winner’s hair was styled in two high ponytails, and her spunky ensemble was tied together by her brown spiked combat boots that her baggy jeans were tucked into.

Ciara shows off her baby bump with new nostalgic maternity photos. (Pictured: @ciara/Instagram)

In the first of the five images, she can be seen posing with a novelty landline lips phone.

“CiCi Mama,” she captioned her upload. As of this writing, Ciara’s post attained more than one million likes with over 10,000 comments and counting.

As expected, several messages involved Wilson and their adorable family of soon-to-be six.

“She’s right make as many children when you have the right husband.”



“Russell be having a time of his life with cici and I’m here for it.”



“One thing Russell will do is impregnate Ciara I love it.”

“Beautiful! The hair is definitely giving early 2000s vibes! TLC/Blaque and etc.”

“You look great pregnant! I mean, you always look good, but that pregnancy glow hit different.”

Cici is the name of Ciara’s new project and the name of her alter ego.

“Ciara, she keeps it cute, you know? She’s a mom of three [and] all that good stuff,” she said in an interview. “But CiCi — and Ciara, she stays unbothered — but CiCi? Sometimes, she wants the smoke. Sometimes, she wanna turn up.”

Wilson recently uploaded a sweet family photo of him with Ciara and their three children on his social media accounts. The couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Wilson has stepped up to embrace his role as a stepdad and has seemingly become an integral male figure in the boy’s life.

The Wilson 5 (+1)



2023 Training Camp – Year 12 pic.twitter.com/Nmec9NS3L1 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 14, 2023

In his new flicks, the Wilsons can be seen smiling ear to ear on the Denver Broncos training camp field.

While the first slide featured all five of them together, the NFL player’s second slide featured just him and Cici as his hands rested on her pregnant belly.

“The Wilson 5 (+1) 2023 Training Camp – Year 12,” he wrote.

The couple recently celebrated seven years of marriage on July 6 and made touching tributes to each other online. Though they often face criticism for being “cringey” or critics calling Russell a “square,” the Wilsons seem to have mastered the art of being unbothered as they continue to thrive and multiply.

