‘Sometimes She Wanna Say a Couple Thangs’: Ciara Says She Has to Hold Back ‘Cici’ When Tolls Come At Here Amid New Baby Announcement and Future Diss

Beyoncé is not the only chart-topping diva with an alter ego.

R&B singer Ciara is a refined IMG Model with an automatic invitation to the Met Gala every year, but when she gets mad the College Park, Georgia, will slip out. When that happens, the singer is no longer Ms. Wilson, the wife of the fourth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. She becomes CiCi — and people are not always ready for that.

In an interview with Billboard News, she breaks down who this CiCi is, which is also the name of her new project on her own label.

“CiCi is that turn that lip up. She get a little stank,” the “Goodies” singer explains. “Ciara, she keeps it cute, you know? She’s a mom of three [and] all that good stuff. But CiCi — and Ciara, she stays unbothered — but CiCi? Sometimes, she wants the smoke. Sometimes, she wanna turn up.”

When asked about how she (Ciara or CiCi) responds to social media critics, the singer says while there is a side of her that wants the drama, she has to remember to stay positive and “unbothered.”

“Remember I said Ciara she keeps it cute, and you know up there, CiCi … sometimes she wanna say a couple thangs,” the Georgia peach said.

Recently, the singer took to her Instagram to share the promotional image of her new EP. In the picture, she uses her hand to conceal one of her breasts, rocks a vibrant pink leather hat, a lengthy coat, and thigh-high boots that reach to the top of her hip bone.

Another post that announced her pregnancy caused just as much fuss as the press pic.

Fans could not wait to hop in the comments to slam her risqué promotion for the single, “How We Roll.”

“Whhheeewwww!!!!! Poor or luck Russ.”

“I’m so glad Beyonce’ has more class about herself!!! Russell Wilson is a weak husband!!!”

‘Russel’s wife but still acts like future’s girl.’

Though CiCi wants to come out, Ciara the businesswoman and the zen queen usually prevails.

“I’m [Ciara] always focused on the joy. It is a little bit of unbothered energy. So, yeah, that’s how I kind of like look at life. I wanna live my life full of joy and happiness and just good stuff.”

The star can let the haters hate. While they are trolling and trying to get under her skin, she is laughing, dancing, and stunting her way to the top of the charts.

Her new single with Chris Brown has only been out for two weeks and already has 6 million views.

Fans are excited to celebrate her success with her.

“Yea, I’m really gonna need a physical copy of CiCi by Ciara to feel complete tho.I know it’s an EP but it’s still CIARA! Like we go way back with Ci when it was just physical copies of everything!!”

Yea, I’m really gonna need a physical copy of CiCi by Ciara to feel complete tho 😭 I know it’s an EP but it’s still CIARA! Like we go way back with Ci when it was just physical copies of everything!! 😭🥹💿 pic.twitter.com/e1Z8C04uDm — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) August 13, 2023

“@ciara you can’t be doing that I’m over dancing and starts over on me love you can’t wait for CiCi 8/18.”