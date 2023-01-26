’Y’all Keep Saying Step-Daddy, That’s a Father!’: Fans Commend Russell Wilson After Baby Future Shows Off His Football Skills

Eight-year-old Future Zahir showed fans just how easy it is for him to catch a high-speed flying football with only one hand.

Ciara uploaded a video to her Instagram, showing the youngster following in the footsteps of his stepfather, Russell Wilson. In her video, Future rocked Wilson’s kid-friendly fashion brand, 3Brand, as he successfully caught the ball coming at him from an array of different distances.

Russell Wilson with Ciara’s son, Future Zahir. (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram.)

It was almost as if Future had been practicing football all his life, for there was not one clip showing the football missing his hand. With every successful catch, Future made sure to stare directly at his mother’s phone and say “too easy.”

“The young boy cold. Too Easy,” Ciara wrote as her caption.

Wilson commented under his wife’s post, noting that they are “Training him right!!”



The Denver Broncos football quarterback also entered The Shade Room’s comments section after the Instagram-based media company re-posted Ciara’s video.

“Got crazy hands!” Wilson wrote.

The comments were filled with remarks from fans who commended Wilson for stepping up to the plate and being a father to a child who is not biologically his.

“The dad that stepped up no questions that’s Russel’s son!!”



“This is exactly why step-daddies matter.”



“Y’all keep saying step-daddy, that’s a father!”

“We love a good father figure.’

The NFL might be a rising prospect for Future once he gets older because not only is his ability to catch intact, but so is his ability to throw. In July 2022, Wilson shared a video of him playing football with his stepchild and choreographer Jamaica Craft’s son, Kingston.

In the video, Wilson allowed the two boys to play his position as quarterback while he coached them through detailed instructions on how to accurately throw a football.

Future was selected first as he listened to Wilson’s direction to, “go back, get back, get back, up, up, back …” Wilson continued to direct Future until it was the perfect time for him to throw the football, which flew accurately into his palms.

Wilson has been in Future’s life since he was merely a baby, and their relationship continues to touch people’s hearts as time goes on.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, he discussed his ever-growing relationship with Future, which he calls “one of the greatest things” he’s ever “learned in life.”



“The reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they’re not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are,” Wilson shared. “They’re your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that.”