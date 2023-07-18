‘Russ Won He Don’t Need a Diss Track’: Russell Wilson Seemingly Hits Back at Future After Sharing ‘Dad Life’ Post with His Son

Russell Wilson’s latest post with his son has fans speculating that the Denver Broncos quarterback was sending shade to rapper Future.

On Monday, July 17, Wilson uploaded a close-up photo of himself and his 2-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson. The 34-year-old athlete shares the child with R&B singer Ciara, 37. The couple also have a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

(L-R): Future Zahir, Russell, Win, Ciara, Sienna Wilson (Pictured: @dangerrusswilson/Instagram)

Cici also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with the Atlanta-born rapper.

“Movie Time! Post Workout Recovery! #DadLife,” Wilson wrote as his Twitter caption. He also shared the selfie on his Instagram page, writing, “Post hard day of work! #Grateful WIN!”

It wasn’t long before social media users flooded his comments section on Twitter and formed their opinions about his caption.

“If I was Future I would hate on you too . Keep God first and never let them see you sweat blessings to y’all.”



“I know he a cave future chest in if they fight. He be too comfortable reminding a n—a that he raising his son.”

“We love a good father figure and a hell of an athlete.”

A few users even mentioned Future’s rap diss toward Wilson, which was made on Quavo’s newest song, “Shidd (Turn Your Clic Up).” In his verse, Future said, “I got it out the field, f–k Russell.”

“Russ won he don’t need a diss track he just posts a pic.”

“These bars are harder than @1future could ever spit…”

While neither Ciara nor Wilson publicly has addressed Future’s abrupt diss, they did recently celebrate seven years of holy matrimony together. Both celebrities shared lengthy posts admiring their love for each other on Instagram.

The beloved couple married in 2015 after meeting at a Wisconsin basketball game. In 2019, Ciara revealed that an intentional prayer brought Wilson into her life.

While speaking to Angie Martinez, she said, “I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through.”

Ciara also shared a new version of the prayer on Summer Walker’s sophomore album, “Still Over It.” The project features a track titled “Ciara’s Prayer,” which is a one-minute and 54-second narration of the Grammy winner asking God for guidance.