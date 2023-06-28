‘Not the Ciara I Use to Know’: Ciara Debuts New Look and ‘Cringe’ Dance Moves In Video, Fans Say She Looks Noticeably Different

Ciara channeled her inner Jennifer Lopez in a new video that has fans taken aback by her questionable look and dance moves.

The R&B singer typically shows love to other artists in the industry on her Instagram page by uploading videos of herself dancing to their music.

In a 48-second clip, the mother of three can be seen dancing to Lopez’s popular song, “Jenny from the Block (Track Masters Remix),” which featured rappers Jadakiss and Styles P.

Ciara’s new video raises fans’ eyebrows over her new look and ‘cringe’ dance moves. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara, 37, stuck out her tongue, rocked her arms from side to side and smoothly walked closer to the camera throughout the video.

At one point, she even made a variety of silly faces before blowing a kiss to viewers. “CC from tha Block,” she wrote in her caption.

For her ensemble, the “Goodies” singer rocked long honey-blonde hair with a black oversized blazer and black knee-high boots. She added a large black hat and silver accessories such as numerous necklaces and bracelets.

Currently, her video has over 360,000 plays with over 31,000 likes and over 600 comments.

While many users seemed to appreciate the video, a few individuals pointed out how different they believed the “Body Party” singer looked.

“Dang what happened to Ciara? Used to be such a great dancer now she makes cringe Britney esque type videos like she can’t dance.”



“Just downright gross! Not the Ciara I use to know.”

“Why the people that’s telling the truth have to be haters, she’s cringe and that’s fact.”

Singing…I can’t lose when I’m with you 🎶 pic.twitter.com/uB3Kv7k85e — Ciara (@ciara) June 14, 2023

A few individuals ran to her defense saying: “Aye one of the baddest in the game dancing to another icon. #oneiconshowinglovetoanother,” and “She’s not weird y’all are.”

Ciara is no stranger to criticism, as she’s faced constant backlash throughout the course of her career since the early 2000s.

Since then, she’s dealt with crazy rumors and speculations about her gender, unique outfit choices, song lyrics and romantic relationships.

Despite the haters, Ciara has previously spoken of her intention to stay focused on the reason why she has celebrity status in the first place: her music.

The wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson has noted that criticism “comes with the territory” of being in the spotlight.

“I think that this is a job; I wake up every day doing exactly what I love and what I dreamed of. So the best thing to do is focus on that,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015. “You realize when people say negative things about you [that] you’re still living your dream.”

Ciara continues living her dream by dropping music at every chance she gets. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner dropped her anthem, “Da Girls.” She has an upcoming song with Indonesian singer, Agnez Mo, titled “Get Loose,” dropping on Friday, June 30.