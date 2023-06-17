‘This Is Still Crazy to Me’: An Old ‘RHOA’ Clip Resurfaces as Phaedra Parks Preps Her Bravo Return After Lying About Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Todd Tucker Wanting to ‘Take Advantage’ of Porsha Williams

Phaedra Parks’ return to a television network she knows all too well prompted fans to bring up the reason why she left that network in the first place.

The Southern Belle has gone viral on Twitter after a fan went down memory lane and shared one of the most iconic plot twists to ever hit “The Real Housewives” franchise.

Phaedra Parks’ return to Bravo Network sparks debate on Twitter. (Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram

Parks joined the Bravo series as a cast member for season three in 2010. However, she was fired in April 2017 after a shocking revelation was made during the season-nine reunion.

“Not a single moment in the history of reality television left me more shook,” one Twitter user wrote.

The four-minute clip consisted of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams revealing to Kandi Burruss that Parks was the one who started the damaging rumor that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanted to drug and take advantage of her.

Not a single moment in the history of reality television has left me more shook https://t.co/DlX3ZAIt4f pic.twitter.com/G7USpLjBKz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 16, 2023

Burruss joined “RHOA” a year before Parks during season two. She and Parks were really great friends on the popular reality show up until the seventh season. Their friendship began to crumble after Parks expressed that Burruss wasn’t supportive of her during her divorce from Apollo Nida.

However, no one expected Parks to spread this type of rumor about her former gal pal. The 49-year-old lawyer’s claims not only caused major drama throughout the ninth season, but also severed Williams and Burruss’ relationship for quite some time.

Once Parks was finally given the floor to speak at the reunion, she had nothing to say. That was the last time fans saw her on the Bravo network.

The resurfaced video amassed over 5.8 million viewers within one day, and social media users still appear to have heavy opinions about it.

“Every time this clip goes viral, my respect level for Phaedra depletes every time. Like who lies to that degree and then sits there like a psycho when asked about it?”

“This is still crazy to me. It made me understand how Phaedra could be with Apollo, they weren’t mismatched AT ALL.”

“Unpopular take: Phaedra should NEVER come back to #RHOA after this. I don’t even think Bravo should’ve invited her back to any franchise at all, honestly. This is F—-D.”

“Kandi made to much of a deal of it. Looking for sympathy. Maybe this will teach her and Todd to stop following Porsha to after hours waiting for her to get turned up so they can take advantage of her. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is how they roll with other 3-somes.”

Two years after the deceit, Burruss said that she and Williams have since mended their relationship but added that she has yet to receive an apology from her former bestie.

While the R&B singer said that she doesn’t have “any hate in my heart” for Parks, she did state her feelings about holding the mother of two accountable for spreading those lies.

Parks shadily spoke out in response to Burruss’ comments two months after the interview dropped.

“If she’s that concerned about me three years later, I must have really impacted her life,” she said to the Daily Mail.

After six years of absence, Parks will finally return to the Bravo Network for the 10th season of “Married to Medicine.”

The news broke in March, and from the looks of it she’s found herself an ally in Dr. Heavenly Kimes.