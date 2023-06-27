‘Let Me Get You Something That’s Going to be Useful’: Phaedra Parks Gifts Her Son Ayden an Investment Property for His 13th Birthday After Splurging on a $70K Birthday Party

Phaedra Parks spares no expense when it comes to setting her son Ayden Nida up for long-term success.

The tween celebrated his 13th birthday last month on June 26 in grand fashion with an extravagant Carnival-themed gathering that could easily put most coming-of-age bashes to shame. Parks reportedly paid upwards of $70,000.

Ayden Nida, Phaedra Parks, and Dylan Nida. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

The party boasted a trumpet player, stilt walkers, fire dancers, and 120 guests who gathered at Parks’ Buckhead estate.

Party planner Tori Williams also “incorporated all types of animals coming out of frames, tables, carnival games. The kids played basketball. A dance floor, a 360[-degree] photo booth and a DJ. We had food trucks. It was cute,” the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member told The Messenger earlier this month.

Parks likened the event to a coronation, noting that she borrowed elements from Ayden’s over-the-top first birthday bash, which featured 12 cakes and a backyard that was transformed into a private waterpark.

While a plethora of toys have been gifted to Ayden over the years, to ring in 13 his mother took a different approach.

“I gave him a piece of investment property, because he loves investments and money,” she told the outlet. “He wanted a dirt bike, [but I thought], ‘Let me get you something that you won’t kill yourself [on]. Let me get you something that’s going to be useful.’”

The Parks Group law firm founder added, “I’ll probably have to worry about this rental property, but I won’t worry about it as much! We are going to do a project together where we will rehab that property, so I’m super excited about that.”

Ayden is the oldest of Parks and ex-husband Apollo Nida’s children. The former couple also share son Dylan, affectionately nicknamed Mr. President, who celebrated his 10th birthday on May 8.

Phaedra celebrating son Dylan’s 10th birthday with ex Apollo and son Ayden. 😍 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/dhxPGyfKqx — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) May 9, 2023

Parks and her ex wed in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2017, while Nida was incarcerated for wire fraud charges. He was released from prison in 2019 and has since remarried.

In January it was revealed that Parks would be joining season 10 of “Married to Medicine” with her new doctor boo.

Since leaving the “RHOA” franchise, she has made appearances on other series such as “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” and “Covenant.”