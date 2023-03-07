‘Phae Phae Belong on TV’: Reports Say Phaedra Parks Is Set to Join ‘Married to Medicine’ Seven-Years After Her Exit from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

After months of speculation, it appears that everyone’s favorite Southern belle, Phaedra Parks, will actually be back on a specific TV network she knows too well.

The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star raised eyebrows earlier this year after reports she had been cast for “Married to Medicine” on Bravo.

Phaedra Parks. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

However, other than an unnamed source, there was no further information given about Parks’ show swap. That was until former “RHOA” TV producer Carlos King seconded those claims on his podcast “Reality with the King,” as did an Instagram page called @Queensofbravoplus.

“It’s official – Phaedra Parks is joining #Married2Med and Contessa & Anila are OUT,” the Instagram post read.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe first joined the popular reality show in 2017 during the series’ fifth season and confirmed her departure in an interview with LoveBScott.com. As for Anila Sajja, she and her husband, Dr. Kiran Sajja, newly became part of the cast in 2021 for the show’s eighth season.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the news about Parks’ new gig, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement to have her back on their television screens.

“I thought y’all said she would never get back on Bravo [eye emojis].”



“Yesss Phae Phae belong on TV.”



“Child Phaedra and Heavenly will have me on the edge of my seat if they get to throwing shade at one another.”

In addition to the fans, it appears as if Dr. Heavenly Kimes is all for Parks joining the season 10 cast.

While answering fans’ questions on Twitter in January, the doctor was to share her opinion surrounding Parks’ rumored affiliation with “Married to Medicine.”

“I love the idea,” Kimes responded.

Although Parks joining the cast is exciting news, several fans were intrigued to know who she was affiliated with for her to get on the show, since she is a lawyer.

Some speculations have pointed to “Married to Medicine’s” Quad Webb, due to the two ladies maintaining a solid friendship over the years. But Parks also recently revealed that she is currently romantically linked to a doctor.

While appearing at 2022 BravoCon, the 49-year-old played it coy, but stated that she and her mystery man have been together for “almost a year” and that her children; 12-year-old Ayden Nida and 9-year-old Dylan Nida, “have met him, they love him.” She shared her two kids with her ex-husband Apollo Nida.

The last time fans saw Parks as a main cast member was in 2016 during an explosive argument with former bestie Kandi Burruss in the season 9 reunion of “RHOA.”

Burruss and Parks’ heated encounter stemmed after the former Xscape vocalist learned that Parks created a rumor about her and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanting to drug Porsha Williams and take advantage of her.

Since her highly talked-about exit, Parks and Burruss have not been able to repair their once close-knit friendship.