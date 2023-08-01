‘Ms. Parks If Ya Nasty’: Phaedra Parks Stuns Fans with Her ‘Good Knees’ and Seductive Dance Moves as She Drops It Low In New Video

As far as Phaedra Parks’ fans are concerned, the reality television diva is the perfect blend of sassy and classy. Both attributes have the pint-sized attorney’s followers gushing over her latest post, which puts all of her good sides on full display.

From her face, legs, hips and body, it was evident that the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is still not one to miss an opportunity to slay. I

n a carousel of video clips and photos, Parks is shown in full glam, a blonde wig and a curve-hugging gown as she attended a farewell party for her friend and stylist DeMariyon Futch.

Phaedra Parks and stylist DeMariyon Futch Photo: Phaedraparks/Instagram.

“Distance is just a test to see how far love will travel- and trust me ain’t no mountain high enough and ain’t no river deep enough to keep me from you #Bonvoyage @flyydotcom I [heart emoji] you,” she wrote.

Fans fawned over the post, but one slide in particular had them singing her praises. In a playful clip, Parks is captured backing it up and dropping it low as Futch dances behind her. Her moves had everyone cheering her on. As one fan put it, Parks was serving “Funky donkey boom baboom.”

A second person wrote, “We see you miss phaedra, get it girl, sexy.” A third simply commented, “Sister Friend, you look TF GOOOODT!!” And two other comments read, “Thicker than a snickers,” and that her name was “Ms. Parks If Ya Nasty.”

Another remark included, “Okaaay now watch good knees,” as one person looked on in amazement at Parks’ seductive moves.

Phaedra Parks is a runaway hit on the show #RHUGT2 #rhoa. She's sexy, sassy, and cute! pic.twitter.com/V7sZ9acoSz — Devorah Rose (@DevorahRose1) June 24, 2022

“Housewives” fanatics who have missed seeing her big personality are in luck as she adds yet another reality show to her résumé. Parks and her new doctor beau will be new additions to the season-10 cast of “Married to Medicine.”

She has made appearances on “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” “The “Real Housewives of Dubai,” and “Braxton Family Values.”

Parks famously exited “RHOA” after being outed at the season-nine reunion as the alleged instigator who started a slanderous rumor about castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband’s alleged plan to sexually assault Porsha Williams.